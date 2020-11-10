RJD Willing To Extend Olive Branch To JD(U) If BJP Stakes Claim On Bihar CM Post: Sources

Even as BJP is leading in 30 more seats than JD(U) as of 5.39 pm, there is considerable anxiety in the party staking claim to the Chief Minister's post, sources claim. While BJP leaders consistently reiterated that Kumar will be the CM irrespective of the seats individually won by the alliance partners, LJP chief Chirag Paswan's comments set off rumour mills that BJP was seeking to marginalise the JD(U) president. In the scenario that BJP tries to out pressure on JD(U) in this regard, the old Mahagatbandhan could take shape as per sources.

Moreover, sources added that RJD is waiting for unease to develop within NDA following which it can offer Nitish Kumar the CM's post. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. However, he stepped down as the CM on July 26, 2017, citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

Read: Trailing In Bihar Trends, RJD Cites Ground Info To Claim 'Mahagathbandhan Govt Assured'

#Nov10WithArnab | NDA leading in 122 seats versus Mahagathbandhan's 111, show trends

BJP leads in 74

RJD leads in 69

JDU leads in 42

Congress leads in 25

Left parties lead in 17

LJP leads in 2

VIP leads in 5

AIMIM leads in 4

HAM leads in 1

Others, 4#LIVE- https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/Zt54j2ocRE — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2020

Read: Bihar Elections: JAP's Pappu Yadav Doubts EVMs After Congress, Demands Paper Ballots

Bihar polls 2020

The Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI, and CPM is perceived as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA alliance consisting of BJP, JD(U), VIP, and HAM(S). Some of the other alliances in the fray include the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' who has projected Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav as the CM face and the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance' with former Upendra Kushwaha as the CM candidate.The 2020 election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls.

As part of the counting day arrangements, the counting centres have been increased to 55 spread across 38 districts of the state for ensuring social distancing. There is three-tier security for all the counting centres which includes the involvement of the Central paramilitary forces, the Bihar military police and the district armed police. As per the EC trends at 5.50 pm, the ruling NDA alliance is leading in 123 seats in contrast to the Mahagatbandhan which has secured a lead only from 111 constituencies.

Read: Bihar Elections: Amit Shah Dials Nitish Kumar To Congratulate As NDA Leads In 123 Seats