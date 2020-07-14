'Kamal Nath Ran A Corrupt Government For 15 Months': Scindia Attacks On Road To MP Bypolls

In a scathing attack at former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday that Congress has led a corrupt government for 15 months in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia, who quit Congress and joined BJP in March was quiet about corruption in the grand-old party as the country was faced with Coronavirus outbreak, he told reporters in Bhopal.

“The whole country is fed up with Congress. They led a corrupt government for 15 months in Madhya Pradesh. I was quiet for 90 days about it because the country was facing Coronavirus outbreak. During this time, Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh were busy playing politics. No public service was done. Now I have come to give them an answer,” he said.

Scindia was visiting BJP Vice-President Uma Bharti in Bhopal to seek her blessings, he said. “After joining BJP, it is fitting that I seek her blessings. Last time when I came to Bhopal, I was busy with work, so I could not meet her. Today I have received her blessings,” he added.

Scindia’s exit from Congress had led to the fall of Kamal Nath government and helped the BJP to regain power in Madhya Pradesh. The state now awaits assembly polls in September and the parties have started levelling allegations against each other.

'Fight between justice & injustice'

Earlier on July 7, Jyotiraditya Scindia stated the upcoming assembly bypolls are going to be a fight between justice and injustice, not between political parties. Taking to Twitter, Scindia mentioned that the result of these bypolls will highlight the area of injustice, adding that the public stands with BJP.

The bypolls in the state have to conducted by September 10. BJP at least needs to win 9 sets out the vacant 24 seats. The BJP has currently 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 92. The BJP had earlier claimed the support of 7 more MLAs.

