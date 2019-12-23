Sharad Pawar Congratulates Jharkhand, Attacks BJP Over Economic Slowdown

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated the people of Jharkhand for voting out the ruling BJP. He noted that his party had managed to win one seat in the state despite having very little presence. According to the NCP supremo, the Centre’s mishandling of the economy was one of the main reasons for this change. Maintaining that there was no need for the Citizenship Amendment Act at this moment, he opined that people would give a fitting response to the BJP whenever it got the chance. Furthermore, he contended that Jharkhand has set an example for the rest of the country.

Sharad Pawar said, “I congratulate the people of Jharkhand. NCP does not have much of a presence there. We have one seat. Among the reasons for this change, I feel that that the Centre has mishandled the economy. The investment has started to reduce. The common people are having to pay the price for this. CAA was not needed now.” He added, “Whenever people get a chance, they will answer as they did in Jharkhand. Jharkhand has set an example.”

Jharkhand CM on the verge of a loss

The Jharkhand Assembly elections was conducted in 5 phases. While the polls commenced on November 30, the other phases of voting took place on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand was 65.17%. As the counting commenced, the initial trends showed a very tough fight between BJP and the opposition alliance comprising Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

However, things turned for the worse as far as BJP is concerned. BJP is on the verge of facing a big setback as Chief Minister Raghubar Das is trailing from the Jamshedpur East constituency by more than 8000 votes. As per the Election Commission of India trends at 4.29 pm, BJP is leading in 26 seats in contrast to the opposition which is ahead in 45 constituencies. NCP too is leading in one seat.

