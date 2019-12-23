Sharad Pawar Congratulates Jharkhand, Attacks BJP Over Economic Slowdown

NCP chief Sharad Pawar spoke to media on Monday, December 23 and congratulated Jharkhand for not accepting BJP. The NCP chief also attacked the central government on the current economic slowdown.

Pawar expressed his surprise at PM Modi’s remark that his government never discussed a nation-wide NRC. But President Ram Nath Kovind had mentioned it in his joint address to Parliament and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had mentioned it in both houses. He also mentioned that Jharkhand was the fifth State the BJP lost after Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra in a year.