RJD's leader Shivanand Tiwari commented on BJP's loss in the Jharkhand elections. He said that the biggest result of the elections is Raghubar Das' failure. He also hoped that they win in Bihar elections next year as they did in Jharkhand. Tiwari also commented on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rawat's tweet about Martin Luther King and stated that the BJP should take lessons from that. He also presented his views regarding P Chidambaram's tweet on BJP's loss in Jharkhand.