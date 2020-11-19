Shivpal Yadav Allies With SP For 2022 UP Polls, Ending Feud With Nephew Akhilesh Yadav

After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ruled out an alliance with 'bigger parties' for Uttar Pradesh 2022 polls, his uncle- Shivpal Yadav on Thursday, announced that his party - Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party will be allying with the Samajwadi Party. Slamming the BJP, Shivpal Yadav said that the saffron party had neither taken decisions for national interest or people's interest. The state's next elections will be held in the month of February-March 2022.

Shivpal announces coalition with SP

"For the 2022 elections, we will forge an alliance. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party will exist and we will contest under the 'key' symbol. We will ally against the BJP as all of their promises have been rendered false. No decision taken by the is for national interest or people's interest. Hence to remove BJP, we will ally - Samajwadi party is one such party, we are in talks with others too," said Shivpal Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav rules out alliances with 'bigger parties' for 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls

SP: 'No alliance with bigger parties'

Earlier on November 14, Akhilesh Yadav ruled out alliances with any 'larger parties' for the Uttar Pradesh state elections in 2022. Yadav who has previously tied-up with Congress and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), has stated that he was open to adjusting estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party with SP, offering him a cabinet seat. Shivpal, who is former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother, left the party and formed his own party -Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party which was recognised officially in October 2018. Recently, bypolls to 7 UP seats were held - with SP winning one seat.

Shivpal Yadav says 'open for coalition' with nephew Akhilesh Yadav

Previously, in June 2019, after the drubbing of the Samajwadi Party, the party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav had launched fresh efforts to end acrimony between his son Akhilesh Yadav - and brother Shivpal Singh Yadav - who heads Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party. The Samajwadi veteran had separately met Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav, and the entire clan to settle the differences, according to PTI. The meetings had taken place in Delhi and Saifai in Uttar Pradesh. His efforts had not yielded big results as Shivpal Singh Yadav refused to merge his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party with the SP.

2017 Akhilesh-Shivpal split

In 2016, Akhilesh Yadav had faced a massive family feud - with his uncle Shivpal Yadav over who will take over the party's reins from patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The then-SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav had sided with his brother- Shivpal, throwing out then-CM Akhilesh Yadav and his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years for releasing a separate list of 235 candidates for the 2017 polls, countering his father's 325 candidate-list. Later, Akhilesh was reinstated, who promptly threw out his uncle and replaced Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief. Amid these tumultuous family fights, Yadav stitched an alliance with Congress, which failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term.

