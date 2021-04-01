Shivraj Singh Slams Mamata Banerjee's Theatrics, Terms TMC As 'terror, Murder, Corruption'

As phase-2 of West Bengal assembly elections witnessed high octane drama in the Nandigram constituency with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee levelling allegations on CRPF forces of collusion with BJP and lodging complaint of poll rigging, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed his Bengal counterpart while praising the people of Nandigram. Incidents of violence and clashes were reported while the polling was underway earlier in the day.

Levelling allegations of people not being allowed to vote, the Mamata Banerjee on Thursday started touring several booths across Nandigram which has been the epicentre of the West Bengal faceoff between BJP and TMC. However, several women were seen raising slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' against Mamata Banerjee after which she termed them as outsiders from UP and Bihar. Mamata Banerjee also dialled governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and complained about the poll rigging and voter suppression.

Taking cognizance of Mamata Banerjee's allegations, Governor Dhankar has assured full 'adherence to rule of law'. He added that the concerned authorities have been briefed about the issue and the right action will be taken. Banerjee has threatened to go to court if the EC takes no action on such instances.

Meanwhile, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari exuding confidence has opined that the high voter turnout in Nandigram was an indication of his victory from this constituency.

"Such a high voter turnout! This is a message for change. Sanatani people saying Jai Shri Ram, Hare Krishna who were in fear came out freely and voted," Adhikari said while adding that Banerjee has insulted voters.

After the conclusion of the phase-2 polls, the Chief Election Officer of Kolkata said that nothing untoward has happened in the election barring a few stray incidents.

"We are checking everything. We have been monitoring everything. We have the machinery and people are also deployed everywhere. 7 people have been arrested for Keshwar violence. A candidate has been attacked in Keshpur along with 4 others.," said CEO Kolkata.

He added, "Slogan shouting was seen in Nandigram. Senior officials were sent to the spot where they got the situation under control. I don't think apart from few stray incidents, any major untoward incident has taken place".

The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.