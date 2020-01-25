'Song Released Before Filing Nomination', Claims Tajinder Bagga After Being Issued Notice

Hours after BJP candidate from Hari Nagar constituency, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was issued a notice by the Returning Officer over his campaign song video, the former claimed that the song was released before he had filed his nomination and had only been re-posted now. While speaking to ANI on Friday, Bagga said, "This song was released before my nomination and has only been re-posted now. I respect the Election Commission and our lawyers are replying to them."

Bagga given 48 hours to reply

Bagga has been directed to state within 48 hours why the expenditure for the song shouldn't be computed and added to his election expenses. The notice also states that the decision of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) will be final on the subject if Bagga fails to reply within the prescribed time.

Instantly, after his candidacy was announced by the BJP, Bagga, on Twitter unleashed his poll campaign by sharing a rap song, with the caption--'How's the Josh'. Sharing a 2-minute 20-second long rap song titled 'Bagga, Bagga Har Jagah', he thanked his supporters. The song revolving around Bagga highlighted his fight against various political and social issues.

'Neta Nahi, Beta'

Bagga has also released a poster that says "Neta Nahi, Beta (I am a son, not a leader)", which appears to be his campaign slogan. AAP has fielded Raj Kumari Dhillon, replacing its two-time MLA Jagdeep Singh to fight against Bagga from Hari Nagar. There are a total of 1,74,463 voters this time from this constituency with 92,731 male and 81,726 female voters. Last time, BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal fought from this seat and lost by more than 15,000 votes to the AAP candidate.

Tajinder Bagga's was appointed as Delhi BJP Spokesperson in 2017. Bagga has said that he ran online campaigns for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 national election. Bagga has also claimed that BJP will win more than 50 seats and form the government in Delhi. He has around 651,000 followers on Twitter. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

(with ANI inputs)