Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika To Contest Punjab Polls; Party To Be Declared At 'right Time'

Sonu Sood has been linked to a political venture since his philanthropic activities during the COVID-19 made headlines across the country. The actor has time and again denied any political aspirations or affiliations whenever he has met a politician. However, his younger sister is now set to venture into politics.

The news was shared by the actor himself. Malvika Sood Sachar will be contesting in the Assembly elections in Punjab, where they were brought up. The elections are scheduled for 2022.

Sonu Sood's sister to contest in Punjab Assembly elections; no info on party

Sonu reportedly made the statement at a press conference at his home in Punjab's Moga. He shared that Malvika was ready to take the plunge and added that her commitment to serve people was unparalleled, he was quoted as saying. Sonu, however, did not reveal the name of the party she will be contesting from. The Dabangg star said that it will be announced at the 'right time.'Sonu shared that his sister will most likely contest from the constituency of Moga.

Malvika, on the other hand, said that she was open to meeting Sukhbir Singh Badal, the President of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. She had met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress. Like her brother, Malvika too is involved with social work and is a CEO of a school and engineer. She posts updates of her work on Instagram.

Earlier, when Sonu Sood had met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and became a brand ambassador of a government education initiative, one section had speculated on his entry to politics. Previously, his meetings with Maharashtra top leaders like Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had similarly become a talking point. Even the Income-Tax raids on Sonu Sood earlier this year had become a political debate. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had come out in the 47-year-old's support and criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, AAP MLA Atishi Marlena had called it 'intimidation' of the actor, while Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had hit out at the BJP with the dig, 'Raid Raj.'

Image: Republic TV