SP Woman Panchayat Candidate Molested In Lakhimpur; UP CM Suspends Entire Police Station

In a shocking incident in UP's Lakhimpur, a Samajwadi Party candidate Ritu Singh was molested by a BJP leader while filing for nomination for upcoming block panchayat elections on Thursday. Visuals from the block poll office show several men pulling at her sari and her nomination papers, while bystanders look on. Singh has alleged that the police were present on the scene, but did nothing. Cracking down, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed to suspend the entire police station - from the Commanding officer to the constables.

Speaking to Republic, Ritu Singh said, "I went to file my nomination, but they tore off my nomination paper. They ran off with my purse & tore my clothes. Police was on the scene & did nothing. They were Rekha Verma's goons". Later, taking action, police arrested BJP's Yash Verma for the incident.

Reacting to the incident, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed a press conference on Friday, putting his weight behind Singh. Claiming that such goons were being encouraged by CM Adityanath, he slammed the administration's 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' slogans. SP demanded that the victims' lost stuff be recovered by the administration.

"After BJP lost Zila Panchayat Sadasya & BDC members' polls, they made a strategy on how to increase the numbers in Uttar Pradesh. This (incident) takes mask off BJP who talks about Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. Samajwadi Party is with that woman and hopes that administration even recovers the stuff stolen from her purse. This whole incident occurred with the CM's approval & he is the one encouraging the goons," he said at Lucknow.

On the other hand, BJP minister Mohsin Raza refuted BJP's involvement in the case. He said, "SP workers were trying to stop her, not our partymen. It is an allegation by the opposition. Not a single person from our party was involved in this case. SP is blaming BJP to hide the truth. People will reject them and BJP will again come in power with 300 seats". Violent clashes have been reported at 14 centres with three people were injured by a bullet when candidate Munni Devi arrived for filing nomination.

UP Block Pramukh Elections

After the Zila panchayat elections, UP is now holding block panchayat elections with nominations being filed on July 8. Votes are set to be counted on July 10 with results being announced on the same day. The block pramukhs will be elected by the elected members of Kshetra Panchayat or the Block Development Council. Out of 826 blocks in Uttar Pradesh, elections will take take place in 825 blocks. Recently, BJP won 65 of 75 seats in the Zila panchayat chief elections. The state will go to polls in February 2022.