Supriyo Bhattacharya Says 'Jharkhand Has Given The First Referendum As A Hint After CAA'

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Supriyo Bhattacharya commented on the Jharkhand elections. He said that keeping the entire elections in mind there is a fine margin in votes because of a higher number of candidates. He said that the JMM will achieve BJP's 65 cross mark. While talking about the CAA and NRC, Supriyo said that the people realised that they had to save the constitution and through this election results, Jharkhand has given the first referendum as a hint to the government after CAA.