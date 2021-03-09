Survey Predicts NDA Upsurge In Puducherry Polls, BJP-AIADMK-NR Congress Projected To Win

Ahead of the assembly elections in Puducherry, Renaissance Foundation, a Bangalore-based Market Research Agency specializing in Election Research, conducted an Opinion Poll in Puducherry covering all 30 assembly constituencies of the state.

In its poll conducted in the last week of February, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Renaissance Foundation interviewed respondents through Scientific Random Sampling and also carried out secret Ballot Voting to ensure confidential voting for the next MLA of their constituency and a CM candidate for the state.

NDA to sweep Puducherry?

Based on its findings, the body has predicted that the NDA alliance with AIADMK and BJP (without NR Congress) will win at least 23 seats in the state as opposed to the 3 seats which it has projected for the Congress and the DMK. In another scenario, with the NR Congress consolidating its entry in NDA, Renaissance Foundation has predicted 28 seats for the alliance, opining that it would clearly sweep the Puducherry polls.

High anti-incumbency in Puducherry?

Director of Renaissance Foundation, Dr Seshadri Doraiswamy spoke to Republic TV on his survey, revealing that there was a strong anti-incumbency wave in the UT. "We had done this survey in the third week of February around 21st. This is very different from the kind of surveys we have seen. There is a very high anti-incumbency factor because when we asked them what the performance of the state government was like, over 70% of them said that it was 'poor' or 'very poor'" he said.

"One or two factors on the minds of the voters is the kind of infrastructure provided to the people. People are very unhappy about that. A lot of welfare measures I believe have not reached, and people are very unhappy looking for a change of government in the state."

Opining on the influence of NR Congress leading the NDA alliance, Dr Doraiswamy opined that this could have an impact. "Our survey is showing that if AIADMK and BJP are together, they will win a lot of seats. But I think NR Congress joining would be good for them."

He also remarked that post PM Modi's visit, the ground reality could have been further consolidated in NDA's favor, saying that the alliance could in all possibility sweep Puducherry.

Earlier in the day, the BJP sealed the seat-sharing agreement with ally NR Congress in Puducherry appointing Rangasamy to lead the NDA alliance comprising of BJP and AIADMK in the upcoming elections in Puducherry. As per the seat-sharing agreement, NR Congress will contest in 16 seats while AIADMK and BJP have been allotted 14 seats.

Elections to the 30-member Puducherry Assembly is to be held in a single-phase, with polling of votes on April 6 followed by the counting of votes and results on May 2.

