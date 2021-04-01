Suvendu Accuses Mamata Of Poll-rigging; Smriti Irani Opines On Adhikari's 'Amethi Moment'

Countering Mamata Banerjee's 'poll-rigging' allegations, her Nandigram BJP rival and ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday, has alleged that the CM had pressured Arambag's local officers to not count 2500 votes during 2019 Lok Sabha polls, resulting in BJP's loss in that seat. Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Adhikari pointed out that Mamata had not allowed elections in 110 municipal corporations for the past two years, slamming her 'defence' of democracy. Adhikari - the once-close confidante of Banerjee faced Mamata in today's Nandigram poll battle.

Suvendu accuses Mamata of 'poll-rigging' during Lok Sabha

"Mamata pressurized DM and SDO during the last general polls. In Arambag, BJP candidate lost by 2,500 votes because votes of 16 EVMs were not counted. BJP had won Jhargram & Purulia Zilla Parishads but votes for lotus symbol were replaced with TMC symbol overnight. I am saying this as an insider," said Suvendu Adhikari. READ | Suvendu Adhikari calls Mamata Banerjee traitor as WB's Nandigram votes; cites Rajiv Gandhi

He added, "Mamata Banerjee is herself an architect of polling booth rigging. In her rule, 34% of opposition candidates are unable to file nominations, she used her police in a midnight operation to snatch away BJP party offices and gave it to TMC. It has been two years that 110 municipal corporations have seen no elections and student politics have lost its glory in her rule - words of democracy doesn't suit her at all."

Talking about his prospects in Nandigram, he said, "Nandigram comes under my constituency, and I had announced that BJP will win this seat with more than 50k margin. I also said that if BJP doesn't win Nandigram, I will leave politics. Back then my name was not announced as a candidate for this seat. But, today, I am a candidate from Nandigram and I am 200% sure that Nandigram has voted in favour of development and against TMC's misgovernance." READ | Suvendu predicts 'change'; slams Mamata for 'insulting' Nandigram voters & violating MCC

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani commented on CM Mamata Banerjee's nervousness during the Nandigram battle. When asked if Nandigram battle was Suvendu Adhikari's 'Amethi' moment, she said that the CM camping in Nandigram and one particular booth was an indication of the same. Irani had been hailed as a 'giant slayer' after she defeated Congress scion Rahul Gandhi in his bastion Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"You wanted to know if this is Suvendu Da's Amethi moment. This is happening for the first time that a CM has gone to a polling booth. This is an indication that TMC is going, BJP is coming. I wish to congratulate Suvendu Da in advance," said Irani.

Responding to Irani's praise, Adhikari said, "Smriti Didi was present at my nomination. She had coined a very popular slogan 'Bolche Dekho Nandigram, Jai Shree Ram, Jai Shree Ram. Smriti Di has already proved her fighting image across India by defeating Rahul Gandhi. I will not comment on that (giant killer) and wait till May 2. I trust the voters, have the backing of the party and have self-confidence in myself."

Phase-2 elections

In Phase-2, TMC and BJP contested on all the 30 seats, the CPI(M) on 13 nd its alliance partners Congress on 13 seats and ISF on 2 seats. In Nandigram, where Mamata & Suvendu battled for power, section 144 has already been imposed by West Bengal police. Clashes were seen between BJP and TMC workers, with both alleging 'voter suppression' across Nandigram.

Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself toured election booths across Nandigram, dialling the Governor - complaining that several voters are not being allowed to vote. She has also complained to the EC, filed an FIR and termed the elections the 'most-rigged of all time', simultaneously claiming that she will win Nandigram easily. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.