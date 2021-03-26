Suvendu Adhikari Alleges WB Police Aiding TMC's Malpractices During Polling, Writes To EC

Just a day before West Bengal goes to the polls, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has written to the Election Commission seeking the removal of several police officials. Alleging that the police officials have been 'helping' the TMC in carrying out malpractices and irregularities during elections, Adhikari has sought the suspension of Haldia Addl SP Partha Ghosh, Haldia SDPO Barunbaidya & some other officers of Nandigram Police Station. Off the eight phases, the first phase of West Bengal comprising of five constituencies will go to the polls tomorrow.

Nandigram BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari writes to Election Commission, seeking suspension of Haldia Addl SP Partha Ghosh, Haldia SDPO Barunbaidya & some other officers of Nandigram Police Station 'for helping TMC members in carrying out malpractices, irregularities during polls' — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

On Friday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also met with EC's special observer and police observer for Bengal and lodged a protest against the conduct of the local police. The Union Minister expressed that despite repeated pleas, 'hooliganism' has increased in Bengal.

"Hooliganism has increased here at behest of history sheeter, Sheikh Sufian, Abu Tahir, Sheikh Shahabuddin & Babul Akhtar. I met Observer regarding this. I've requested him for prompt Police action & that such goons be monitored & taken into custody," Pradhan said.

684 CAPF companies to be deployed

The Election Commission will deploy at least 684 companies of CAPF in 10,288 booths spread in about 7,034 premises in five districts in the first phase of polling in West Bengal on March 27. In the first phase, the election is scheduled in 30 assembly constituencies of Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1), he said. Keeping in mind the Maoist activity in the Jhargram district, the EC has decided to deploy 11 paramilitary personnel per booth, the highest in any election in the state so far, the official told PTI.

Fourteen companies of CAPF will be used as quick response teams, one for the maintenance of the strong room and another two companies of the central force will be kept in reserve as the strike force in the district and sub-divisional levels in the district, he said. So far as the other districts are concerned, Purulia has the highest concentration of forces with 185 companies to be deployed in 3127 booths spread over 2025 premises.

The state force includes 173 inspectors, 2,661 sub-inspectors or assistant sub-inspectors, 4,012 armed constables, 13,970 unarmed constables and 1,276 lady constables, he said. The central forces will be mainly deployed in and around the booths and the state force will be used for the maintenance of law and order. The constables will be used for the queue management, the official added.

TMC seeks additional CRPF deployment

n a surprising twist, Trinamool Congress on Friday has written to Chief Election Officer Sunil Arora, seeking additional central forces' deployment ahead of first phase of elections set to kick off on Saturday. Alleging that BJP was planning 'considerable violence', TMC has sought additional central armed forces in Kanthi (Uttar & Dakshin), Bhagabanpur, Khejuri, Egra, Ramnagar and Patashpur. Moreover, it has alleged that TMC-turned -BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has harboured 'criminals' in various parts of Nandigram.

