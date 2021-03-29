Suvendu Adhikari Calls TMC A 'company', Says Owner Sitting 'with Bandage On Her Leg'

In yet another blistering attack, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari asserted that the TMC, which he very smartly referred to as a company, had its owner sitting in Birulia with 'a bandage on her leg'. Referring to her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as the managing Director, he took a jibe and said that MD and other officials of the company are nothing more than 'small-time thieves' and are performing their job.

Hooliganism taking place at the behest of Adhikari: Mamata Banerjee

Earlier on Monday, during an election rally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accused Suvendu for the hooliganism prevailing in Nandigram. "He is doing whatever he wants but he doesn't know that I can play games too," she asserted while making it clear that she will 'respond like a lion', and also called herself 'the royal Bengal tiger.'

She had also claimed that the saffron party was implementing a policy of divide and rule in the Nandigram. Alleging that the party has been motivating or in her words, provoking young individuals in the region to create a Hindu-Muslim divide, she asserted that the party wants to invoke riots.

"The BJP asks young men to go throw pieces of meat in the temples so that an issue can be made out of it and a communal riot can take place," she stated and moved forward to questioning the party if it has come to the region, to the State, to create disharmony among the many communities.

"In Nandigram, if there was an event of the Hindus, the Muslims have blown the conch while during the Muslim festivities, the Hindus have played music," she added while vividly stating the people of the region have always worked together, and there has never emerged a situation like this.

West Bengal elections

West Bengal conducted the first phase of the assembly elections on March 27, after which Union Amit Shah in a press conference asserted that the saffron party is winning 26 out of the 30 seats that went to the polls. Mamata Banerjee, who was quick to respond to this assertion, asked Shah, 'Did you enter the EVM?'

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.

(Credits-ANI/PTI)