Suvendu Adhikari Welcomes Nandigram Face-off With CM Mamata, Asserts 'sweets On May 2'

Welcoming the Nandigram poll battle, Trinamool-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday, seemed confident of his victory as he invited to 'come and eat sweets on May 2', when asked of his poll prospects by Republic Bangla. Later, addressing a public meeting at Nandigram, he tagged Banerjee as an 'outsider' adding that 'people wanted the son of Midnapore, not an outsider'. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Suvendu counters Mamata's Nandigram dare; vows 'Will quit politics if I don't defeat her'

Suvendu: 'Will win Nandigram'

When asked if fighting against Mamata Banerjee was an image issue for him, he said "This is a hypothetical question. On May 2, you can come and have sweets from me." Later, at a Nandigram rally, he thundered, "We want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders. We will see you on the battlefield. On 2nd May, you will lose and leave."

Honourable CM will contest from Nandigram as per the candidate list, very good, it's welcomed. People of Nandigram raise your voice, "we want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders." We will see you on the battlefield. On 2nd May, you will lose and leave: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP pic.twitter.com/S8sORhvuHT — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

Mamata: 'I will contest from Nandigram'

Taking up BJP's challenge, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday, announced that she will contest only from the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore district, and not from Bhowanipore. While she also hinted that she may contest from Tollygunj, TMC announced the candidate list for the 291 seats it will contest on. The 291-candidate list includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. The TMC will not contest for 3 seats of north Bengal.

On January 18, Banerjee announced that she will contest from Nandigram in the upcoming state polls. She suggested that she may contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram, setting up a direct faceoff with her ex-confidante Suvendu Adhikari. The ex-Nandigram MLA- who was the mastermind of the 2007 Nandigram agitation - responded, "I will leave politics if I fail to defeat her by half a lakh votes". While Adhikari has publically expressed his wish, BJP is yet to confirm it.

What is the Nandigram agitation?

In 2007, Trinamool had spearheaded a massive protest against the Left government's move to acquire farmlands for a special economic zone (SEZ) to set up a chemical hub at Nandigram. The move evoked a massive outrage in the region with Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee (BUPC) blocking roads in Nandigram, which was broken by the state police deploying 3000 officers - leading to clashes between locals and police, with at least 11 killed in police firing. Launching the 'Maa, Mati, Manush' campaign, Trinamool severely resisted the land acquisition, leading to the govt shifting the project to Nayachar. The govt's severe police action and Mamata's aggressive protests led to the fall of the Left government in 2011- heralding her first term as CM.

