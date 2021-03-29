Suvendu Adhikari's Convoy Allegedly Blocked By TMC Workers In Nandigram Amid Mamata Rally

As West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee held a rally in Nandigram's Birulia, a convoy of ex-Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly blocked by TMC workers in Nandigram's Asadtala on Monday. Reacting to the incident, Adhikari claimed that it was 'done by some people of a particular community'. Mamata Banerjee, who is in the poll fray from Nandigram on April 1, will face her former aide Suvendu Adhikari - the most anticipated poll battle in Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari's convoy blocked in Nandigram

"This was done by some people of a particular community. This will not make any difference. Here the Police is still thinking that Mamata Banerjee is politically alive & that Election Commission is sitting silently in Delhi," said Adhikari. TMC has already alleged that Adhikari has harboured 'criminals' in various parts of Nandigram, seeking additional central forces' deployment. READ | 'Why was Amit Shah silent during Hathras rape case': Mamata

BJP: 'Mamata is scared of losing Nandigram'

On Saturday, amid Bengal's phase-1 polls, BJP submitted an alleged tape of a conversation between CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Nandigram Vice-president Praloy Paul to Election Commission. In the tape, Banerjee is heard seeking Paul's help in Nandigram, while he refuses to leave Suvendu Adhikari's side claiming that the Adhikari family had protected him when CPM goons had beaten him up. BJP responded to the tape saying, "This shows that she has realised that TMC is losing the election".

Mamata Vs Suvendu

On January 18, Mamata set up the Nandigram faceoff by announcing that she will contest from Nandigram and Bhowanipore in the upcoming state polls. The ex-Nandigram MLA- who was the mastermind of the 2007 Nandigram agitation - responded, "I will leave politics if I fail to defeat her by half a lakh votes". After Mamata announced she will file for nomination on March 11, he responded, "We want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders". Taking up BJP's challenge, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced that she will contest only from the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore district, and not from Bhowanipore - where Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will contest.

In response, BJP fielded Suvendu Adhikari for the Nandigram seat. Bubbling with confidence, Adhikari said, "'Nandigram is not a challenge for me. I am going to Nandigram to defeat her (Mamata Banerjee) and send her back to Kolkata". Mamata, who recently suffered an injury while campaigning in Nandigram - which she has blamed on BJP, has vowed to conduct her campaign on a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. The voting for the remaining phases will take place on April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 and declaration of results is scheduled for May 2.