Tamil Nadu CM EPS Comments On IT Raids At Stalin's Daughter's Home: 'Why Are You Scared?'

Commenting on raids at DMK chief MK Stalin's daughter's home, Tamil Nadu E Palaniswami on Saturday, asked 'why cant she be raided, what do you fear'. Addressing a roadshow in his constituency Edappadi, EPS pointed out that AIADMK had not created any fuss inspite of several AIADMK ministers being raided by I-T department. Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6 and its results will be declared on May 2.

EPS: 'Why can't your daughter by raided?'

"IT dept has conducted raids in many places, they conduct searches based on the information they get. So many AIADMK ministers were also raided, we didn't create any fuss about it. If they find something, let them take it," said EPS. READ | DMK chief MK Stalin pens letter to party cadres amid IT raids at son-in-law's house

He added, "But when raids happened at the residence of Stalin's daughter, how much DMK people are jumping! You say you are not guilty, then why are you scared of it? So many AIADMK functionaries were raided by IT based on the info they got. Does Stalin's daughter belong to a royal family? Why shouldn't she be raided? This is a democratic country and anyone can be raided. All these things should change from this election."

AIADMK writes to EC

Contradictory to CM EPS' claims, AIADMK's advocate wing joint-secretary Babu Murugavel has written to EC alleging 'politically motivated' I-T raids as Congress-DMK leaders had close contacts with top bureaucrats. Seeking EC's intervention, AIADMK has sought to restrain unwanted I-T raids alleging misuse of official powers and violation of poll laws. AISDMk workers in Theni, Education minister KP Anbalagan and his associates, Industrial minister MC Sampath and his family, Diary minister KT Rajendra Balaji have been raided by the I-T department.

On Friday, Income Tax sleuths searched the home of DMK supremo Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan and at four locations connected to Sabareesan. Earlier in March, I-T searches were also conducted at offices and residences of DMK’s KS Dhanasekar and MDMK's Kavin Nagaraj. Apart from Sabareesan, I-T department is also raiding the residence of DMK leader Senthil Balaji in Karur and at 3 places owned by DMK Secretary Murasoli.