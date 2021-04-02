Tamil Nadu CM Reminds DMK Of Its 1999 Alliance With BJP: 'Why Wrong If AIADMK Allies Now?'

Lashing out at the DMK for accusing the AIADMK for allying with BJP, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday, reminded that the same DMK had allied with BJP in 1999. Addressing crowds at Salem's Veerapandi district, EPS refuted DMK supremo MK Stalin's jibe 'EPS has fallen at Modi's feet' saying 'We want good relations with Centre'. Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6 and its results will be declared on May 2.

EPS: 'DMK had allied with BJP in 1999'

"Our alliance is a strong one to do good for the country We have leaders like PM Modi, Dr Ramadoss, Former minister GK Vasan and many more. DMK's alliance is an opportunistic alliance. Just think, the same DMK had an alliance with BJP in 1999 parliamentary elections. If we have an alliance they say it is not fair, if they have an alliance, that's the right alliance. This is their hypocrisy. It's justified if they have it, it unjust if we have? They will say EPS is bowing down to Centre, but we believe we should have good relations with Centre," said CM EPS. READ | DMK's A Raja gets show-cause notice by EC for derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM EPS

Earlier in the day, DMK chief MK Stalin slammed Centre and the AIADMK government saying that he will not get scared by I-T raids at his daughter's home in Chennai. Asserting that he had faced the MISA (Management Maintenance of Internal Security Act) during the Emergency Act, he said that he will not be scared by such raids. Roaring 'I am Kalaignar's son', he said that unlike AIADMK, DMK will not bow down to Modi, while addressing a rally in Perambalur.

Earlier in the day, Income Tax sleuths searched the home of DMK supremo Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan and at four locations connected to Sabareesan. Earlier in March, I-T searches were also conducted at offices and residences of DMK’s KS Dhanasekar and MDMK's Kavin Nagaraj. Apart from Sabareesan, I-T department is also raiding the residence of DMK leader Senthil Balaji in Karur and at 3 places owned by DMK Secretary Murasoli. The I-T raids have have concluded at 28 premises after 10 hours in a bid to 'unearth political cash distribution'. READ | EPS foresees 'multiple CMs' in Tamil Nadu apart from Stalin if DMK wins Assembly election

EPS' social schemes

Ahead of the polls, CM EPS withdrew cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Apart from taking back so many cases, EPS waived off cooperative farm loans of 12,110 crores availed by 16.43 lakh farmers, issued a 'Pongal gift hamper' for all 2.06 crore ration-card holders, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, offering Rs 1500 monthly allowance to home-makers etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. As per the seat-sharing talks, AIADMK has allotted BJP - 20 seats and Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, while PMK will contest 23 seats and AIADMK will contest on remaining 171 seats - all candidate lists have been announced. EPS faces ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin who eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.