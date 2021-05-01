Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Will MK Stalin Win His Maiden CM Term?

Quick links:
PTI
Marking the first state polls since the demise of DMK veteran MK Karunanidhi and AIADMK chief J Jayalalitha, AIADMK, the incumbent ruling party in Tamil Nadu and the 'big brother' of the NDA alliance in the southern state, is squaring off against a determined DMK which is eyeing to return to power after losing two elections straight. A triumphant DMK is projected to win as Republic-CNX Exit Poll has projected that DMK and its allies will easily cross the halfway mark in the 234-seat Assembly and obtain absolute majority with MK Stalin's party projected to emerge as the single-largest party. The counting of votes will start at 8 AM.
Edappadi: Incumbent CM E Palaniswami's homeground is an assured win for EPS as he has won Edappadi in Salem district in 1989,1991, 2011 and 2016. In 1998, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Tiruchengodu district. Hailing from the influential Gounder community, EPS holds major sway in Edappadi winning almost 85% of the votes in the district. WIth his recent decision to ensure a sub-caste reservation for the Vanniyars within the Most Backward Classes (MBC) category to appease ally PMK and the myriad of sops in its manifesto, EPS is bound to trounce 37-year-old local DMK leader T Sampath Kumar.
Kolathur: The DMK scion who has been patiently waiting to win the top post will contest from his incumbent constituency - Kolathur in Chennai. Being the Mayor of Chennai and later on the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu under his father M Karunanidhi, Stalin will look to trounce AIADMK's Aadhi Rajaram who has already lost to him at Thousand Lights in 2001. Buoyed by his extensive campaign, persistent social media campaign, his catchy poll song 'Stalin thaan vararu' and his vow to solve all issues within 100 days of being voted to power, the DMK supremo is set for a landslide victory in the capital.
Chepauk-Thiruvellikeni: Fielding DMK Youth wing secretary and Stalin's son Udhayanidhi from his grandfather MK Karunanidhi's old constituency, DMK is assured of a victory in this Chennai district. Held by Karunanidhi from 1996- 2011 and J. Anbazhagan since then, Udhayanidhi is assured to triumph AIADMK ally PMK's AVA Kasali. Udhayanidhi has gained infamy throughout his extensive campaign across Tamil Nadu with his controversial remarks such as 'EPS falling on Sasikala's feet', 'Modi's torture killed Sushma Swaraj & Arun Jaitley', asking if Amit Shah will write his son - Jay Shah's properties in his name while commenting on I-T raids at his sister's house.
Kovilpatti: The surprise factor in this election - VK Sasikala's nephew and AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran who has vowed to 'revive Amma's golden rule', faces AIADMK veteran and cabinet member K Raju and CPI(M)'s K Srinivasan. While Dhinakaran had sprung a surprise winning late CM J Jayalalitha's constituency -Radhakrishnan in 2017 as an independent candidate, he will face a tough battle in Kovilpatti. As Dhinakaran had pinned his hopes on wooing AIADMK's votes using his aunt VK Sasikala, he received a rude shock when she suddenly 'quit' politics. By allying with DMDK and AIMIM, Dhinakaran eyes now to dent DMK's minority vote share which has fielded ally CPI's K Srinivasan. Interestingly, while AIADMK has held Kovilpatti since 2006, CPI has won this constituency 7 times.
Bodinayakkanur: Facing a tough re-election, Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) will face off DMK’s Thanga Tamilselvan in his constituency. Inspite of holding Bodinayakkanur from Theni district since 2011, OPS will face a tough poll battle as he is pitted against Tamilselvan who was once a trusted aide of Jayalalithaa. Moreover, OPS who had rebelled against Sasikala's choice EPS as the CM candidate, is widely being seen as not able to hold his seat. The two-time CM and AIADMK co-convener has since then buried his hatchet with EPS, often jointly campaigning with him across the state.
Dharapuram: Buoyed by the sucess of his 'Vetrivel yatra' to "expose" the Karuppar Kootam that "denigrated" Kanda Sasti Kavacham in praise of Lord Muruga and the DMK "which lent support" to the group, BJP state chief L Murugan seeks to win Dharapuram in Erode. While Murugan hails from Namakkal, he faces DMK's Kayalvizhi, MNM's Charli A and AMMIK Kalarani. In 2011 election, K Ponnusamy of AIADMK had won the Dharapuram seat by a margin of 15,025 votes, while Congress' VS Kalimuthu trounced him in 2016.
Aravakurichi: Fielding 'Singham of Karnataka' IPS officer-turned-neta K Annamalai, the saffron party is counting on his clean image and tough police action in Chikkamangaluru to tackle DMK's Elango. Annamalai has recently attracted an FIR for threatening to 'beat up' DMK's Karur candidate - Senthil Balaji - who is the sitting Aravakuruchi MLA and recently switched from AIADMK to DMK. Annamalai - the former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South) who had quit IPS at the age of 35 in 2019 - joined the BJP in August.
Coimbatore South: In a rare four-way battle, Superstar and MNM founder Kamal Haasan faces BJP's Vanathi Sreenivasan, AMMK's R Doraisamy and Congress' Mayura S Jayakumar. While Coimbatore South is an AIADMK bastion, AMMK's R Doraisamy who had won the seat in 2011 on an AIADMK ticket is set to give the superstar a tough battle. Banking on MNM vice president R Mahendran's good Lok Sabha performance in Coimbatore South, Kamal Haasan is seeking to woo the largely urban, upper-caste voters in the town.
Thousand Lights: DMK-turned-Congress-turned-BJP leader Khushbu Sundar has her work cut out facing popular DMK leader Dr Ezhilan, who was M Karunanidhi's physician. This Chennai-based constituency has been held by DMK President M K Stalin four times, before he shifted to Kolathur. With a sizeable Muslim population, Khushbu Sundar may be able to woo them inspite of her saffron party ticket, yet the advantage is with DMK.
The Republic-CNX Exit Poll has projected the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led alliance comprising of Congress & others to emerge victorious over the AIADMK & its allies allowing MK Stalin to likely become the CM for the first time ever. DMK and its allies are projected to easily cross the halfway mark in the 234-seat Assembly and obtain absolute majority with MK Stalin's party projected to emerge as the single-largest party. Apart from DMK & allies, the incumbent AIADMK (NDA's 'big brother' in Tamil Nadu) is squaring off against actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's MNM which has allied with AISMK, IJK and TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK which has joined hands with SDPI, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and 'Captain' Vijaykanth's DMDK.
Seatshare:
The DMK-led alliance is projected to win 160-170 seats, thereby dethroning the AIADMK-led NDA alliance which is projected to win 58-68 seats. Kamal Haasan's MNM and allies are projected to win 0-2 seats whereas TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK & allies are projected to win 4-6 seats. Others are projected to win zero seats.
Party-wise projection:
Voteshare:
DMK & allies are projected to gain 48.91% of vote share as per the Republic-CNX Exit Poll while AIADMK & allies are projected to gain 35.5% vote share. The TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK alliance is projected to gain 6.40% vote share while Kamal Haasan-led MNM & allies are projected to receive 3.63% vote share. Other independent candidates are projected to gain 6.02% vote share from the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
CNX's Exit poll methodology
To understand that which party has the edge after voting in the state, CNX, a Delhi based research & survey agency, conducted the exit poll survey at the polling booths in West Bengal. A list of questions was prepared by the Republic-CNX team to understand the possible voting behavior of the Bengali people in the assembly elections in the state. A quantitative survey using a structured questionnaire was administered randomly to 35,280 men and women from section A and section B households, in the age group of 18 to 60. The survey team visited all the 294 Assembly seats in the states going deep into by-lanes and meeting people from all walks of life.
234 seats are in poll fray. Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 was conducted in a single-phase on April 6. The counting of votes and declaration of results for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be declared on May 2.
With the halfway mark of the 234-seat Assembky at 117, atleast 118 seats are needed to form the next govt
The ruling AIADMK has declared incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM pick, while DMK has floated its supremo MK Stalin as its CM pick. Other smaller parties have not declared their CM pick.
Ahead of the polls, CM EPS withdrew cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Apart from taking back so many cases, EPS waived off cooperative farm loans of 12,110 crores availed by 16.43 lakh farmers, issued a 'Pongal gift hamper' for all 2.06 crore ration-card holders, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, offering Rs 1500 monthly allowance to home-makers etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. In its manifesto, AIADMK has announces several populist sops- free home appliances like washing machine and solar stoves, one govt job per home, dual citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees, urging Centre to repeal CAA etc. Apart from these schemes, AIADMK co-convener and incumbent CM E Palaniswami announced the continuation of Pongal gift hamper, release the Rajiv Gandhi convicts, 12-month maternity leave, mid-day meal scheme extension, 6 cylinders free per year.
DMK has released its manifesto promising national recognition to Thiruvalluvar's Tirukurral, 75% quota to Tamilians in jobs, 500 Kalaignar Unavagam (canteens), increase women representation from 30 to 40%, slash petrol and diesel rates, ban NEET exams, waive education loans of students below 30 years of age, punishing Jayalalitha's killers - to name a few.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK bagged the lion's share by securing victory in 136 seats out of 234 while the DMK managed to win just 89 seats. DMK ally Congress won just eight seats while BJP drew blank. DMK ally's IUML secured one seat while AIADMK ally PMK won zero seats.
Tamil Nadu polls were set apart by the medley of alliances and the freebies offered in the manifestos. The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee, announcing their alliance with BJP and PMK to counter a resurgent DMK and its allies Congress, MDMK, Left parties, IUML.
While BJP has campaigned heavily, pushing its 'double engine' idea - BJP in Centre, ally in state, it is Stalin's extensive campaign across all 234 constituencies holding 'gram sabhas' aided by Rahul Gandhi's lacklustre campaign, which has tipped the scales heavily in his favour. Stalin's son - Udhayanidhi gained infamy throughout his extensive campaign across Tamil Nadu with his controversial remarks such as 'EPS falling on Sasikala's feet', 'Modi's torture killed Sushma Swaraj & Arun Jaitley', asking if Amit Shah will write his son - Jay Shah's properties in his name while commenting on I-T raids at his sister's house.