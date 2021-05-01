Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Will MK Stalin Win His Maiden CM Term?

Edappadi: Incumbent CM E Palaniswami's homeground is an assured win for EPS as he has won Edappadi in Salem district in 1989,1991, 2011 and 2016. In 1998, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Tiruchengodu district. Hailing from the influential Gounder community, EPS holds major sway in Edappadi winning almost 85% of the votes in the district. WIth his recent decision to ensure a sub-caste reservation for the Vanniyars within the Most Backward Classes (MBC) category to appease ally PMK and the myriad of sops in its manifesto, EPS is bound to trounce 37-year-old local DMK leader T Sampath Kumar.

Kolathur: The DMK scion who has been patiently waiting to win the top post will contest from his incumbent constituency - Kolathur in Chennai. Being the Mayor of Chennai and later on the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu under his father M Karunanidhi, Stalin will look to trounce AIADMK's Aadhi Rajaram who has already lost to him at Thousand Lights in 2001. Buoyed by his extensive campaign, persistent social media campaign, his catchy poll song 'Stalin thaan vararu' and his vow to solve all issues within 100 days of being voted to power, the DMK supremo is set for a landslide victory in the capital.

Chepauk-Thiruvellikeni: Fielding DMK Youth wing secretary and Stalin's son Udhayanidhi from his grandfather MK Karunanidhi's old constituency, DMK is assured of a victory in this Chennai district. Held by Karunanidhi from 1996- 2011 and J. Anbazhagan since then, Udhayanidhi is assured to triumph AIADMK ally PMK's AVA Kasali. Udhayanidhi has gained infamy throughout his extensive campaign across Tamil Nadu with his controversial remarks such as 'EPS falling on Sasikala's feet', 'Modi's torture killed Sushma Swaraj & Arun Jaitley', asking if Amit Shah will write his son - Jay Shah's properties in his name while commenting on I-T raids at his sister's house.

Kovilpatti: The surprise factor in this election - VK Sasikala's nephew and AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran who has vowed to 'revive Amma's golden rule', faces AIADMK veteran and cabinet member K Raju and CPI(M)'s K Srinivasan. While Dhinakaran had sprung a surprise winning late CM J Jayalalitha's constituency -Radhakrishnan in 2017 as an independent candidate, he will face a tough battle in Kovilpatti. As Dhinakaran had pinned his hopes on wooing AIADMK's votes using his aunt VK Sasikala, he received a rude shock when she suddenly 'quit' politics. By allying with DMDK and AIMIM, Dhinakaran eyes now to dent DMK's minority vote share which has fielded ally CPI's K Srinivasan. Interestingly, while AIADMK has held Kovilpatti since 2006, CPI has won this constituency 7 times.