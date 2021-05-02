Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: Parties Urge Cadre To Avoid Celebrations After HC Appeal

As the battle for legacy in Tamil Nadu draws to an end ahead of counting day on May 2, political parties in the State have urged party workers and functionaries to maintain calm and decorum, and avoid celebrations amidst the pandemic.

The Madras High Court on Friday appealed to party leaders and cadres in Tamil Nadu not to hold any celebrations, including bursting of crackers after the announcement of election results on May 2 or 3, citing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leaders should keep their rank and file in check. There can be no celebrations, bursting of crackers and rallies till the present grim situation of pandemic eases, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

'Take proactive steps and be an example to others': Madras HC

In a joint statement issued on Friday, AIADMK chief and current CM Edappadi Palaninswami and DY CM O Paneerselvam said, 'During the counting and while announcing the results, it is requested that the party cadre remain calm like former Tamil Nadu CMs Anna, MGR and Selvi Jayalalithaa. It's important to function safely and it's our duty during this COVID-19 pandemic,' the statement read.

The party's directive also added that everyone should follow government guidelines and hold 'most necessitated celebrations' but in complete compliance with the COVID protocol set by polling officers. Citing a verse from a song featuring MGR, the statement concluded by saying 'humidity and courage must come when the position comes.'

'Comply with COVID protocols': AIADMK to cadre

Similarly, DMK supremo MK Stalin issued a statement rather poetically that read, 'let the states remain empty and your hearts rejoiced'. Urging everyone to stay home and celebrate the results today, Karunanidhi son's stated 'In this grim situation, cadre should not gather together and fall prey as a result to the virus.'

He further added that he exit polls across the country unanimously projected DMK's massive victory and that would make the party workers 'excited', however, he added, 'Tamil Nadu is grappling with a deadly pandemic and it's frightening to see people scramble for beds and oxygen and hence my advice is to safeguard the lives of the cadre, rather than celebrate the oncoming victory.'

MNM Chief and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan also issued a statement on May 1, requesting fans and party functionaries not to crowd counting centres.

'Your safety is more important': Kamal Haasan