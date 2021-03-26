Tamil Nadu Elections: JP Nadda Slams DMK-Congress, Terms Them '3G-4G Alliance'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda while addressing a public meeting in Tikakudi assembly of Tamil Nadu on Friday, launched a scathing attack at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress Party and affirmed that the rule of dynasty parties that is going on in the country needs to stop.

He went on to say, "From Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala, from Gujarat to the North-east, all parties are dynasty parties, except one and that is the BJP. BJP is the only party that works on the line of development, so we have to see to it that we reject the dynasty parties and choose BJP for democracy to flourish in the real sense."

"2G-3G alliance"

Reminiscing corruption in DMK's regime, Nadda went on to hit at the alliance of DMK and Congress. Nadda said, "The alliance of DMK and Congress is an alliance of 3G and 4G-The corruption of the Stalin family from three generations and then, the Congress -Gandhi from four generations."

"If you want to do away with this 2G and 3G scam, you have to make sure that the BJP comes to power," he added. Acknowledging that the DMK and the Congress are coming and demanding support and votes, he went on to warn people and introduce them to what he referred to as the actual full form of DMK. He said, "DMK stands for D for Dynasty, M for Money and K for Katra panchayat."

Moving on to the alliance partner of DMK, the Congress, he said, "it is a party that has always ignored the local issues and the local sentiments.

After this, Nadda is also slated to address public meetings at Budalpur, Thiruvaiyar, and hold a roadshow at Harbour to bolster the chances of the party and the candidates in the upcoming elections.

Tamil Nadu will hold polls in a single phase in 38 districts on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly.