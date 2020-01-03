Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls: DMK Alliance Leads, Counting Underway

The Tamil Nadu local body polls happened in only 27 districts of the state out of the 37 districts due to various reasons and the state election Commission is announcing the results since Thursday morning and the counting is still underway since there are many wards across these districts.

According to 5 pm reports, the principal opposition party DMK has won 2,338 seats and the ruling party AIADMK has won 2,185 seats in the panchayat ward member elections,while the DMK has reached 270 and AIADMK has won 242 seats in district councilor category.

Read: Taking clue from Kerala, DMK urges govt to pass resolution against CAA in Assembly session

Other parties like BJP, Kamal Haasan's Makkal needhi maiam and Naam Tamilar party have also won few seats in these elections.

The same alliance which continued in the 2019 general elections continued even in this election where DMK has formed an alliance with Congress, MDMK, left, VCK and other parties while AIADMK is in an alliance with BJP, PMK and other parties.

The elections happened in the state after 3 years of wait and the turn out for the polling which happened on December 27th and 30th were 76.19% and 77.73%.

While elections happened only for district panchayat union ward members/presidents and village ward member/president. The real game is still pending as the elections were not announced for the corporations and municipalities which include cities like Chennai, Coimbatore ,Madurai and Trichy.

Read: Tamil Nadu's opposition party DMK along with 11 allies stage protest against CAA

Going by the recent trends, the principal opposition party DMK has got more than 50% seats while the ruling party AIADMK is slightly behind.The final results are expected to be out by late night or on Saturday according to the official sources of the state election commission.

Meanwhile, DMK president MK Stalin has said that "Despite the anarchy of the ruling government,DMK has won more number in the civic polls,confidence on DMK and aversion towards the AIADMK is clearly shown by the people, I am sure the elected DMK representatives will serve well in just way".

Former AIADMK RS MP and the party's minority wing secretary Anwhar Raajhaa has said that the "AIADMK has lost the victory in the elections because of their support to the CAA and people didn't vote to ADMK since they supported the bill in both the houses"

Read: Tamil Nadu: Security tightened in Chennai as DMK set to hold mega rally against CAA

Read: Madras HC directs police to videograph DMK anti-CAA rally