Tamil Nadu Polls: 5 Days After Her Abrupt Exit, Sasikala's Nephew TTV Allies With Owaisi

In a massive twist to Tamil Nadu politics on Monday, V K Sasikala's nephew and AMMK chief TTV Dinakaran has allied with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. As per the circular passed by AMMK, Dinakaran has announced that AIMIM will contest three seats Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram. Owaisi had confirmed that he will be contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls and is scheduled to address a joint rally with Dinakaran in Chennai on 12 March. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

AIMIM declares first candidate for 2022 UP polls as Owaisi prepares Bengal entry

AMMK-AIMIM alliance

This move comes mere 5 days after ex-AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala quit politics stating that 'she will always pray to Amma and God to keep her golden rule alive. As per Census 2011, Vanayambudi has a 55.74% Muslim population, Krishnagiri has only 24.7% Muslim population and Sankarapuram has a 3.35% Muslim population. The AMMK-AIMIM combination faces the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance, DMK-Congress-MDMK-IUML-CPM alliance, MNM-AAP alliance and other smaller parties.

Tamil Nadu govt withdraws 308 cases against 26,460 people from 2017 Jallikattu protests

Sasikala quits politics & seat-sharing

On March 3, Sasikala abruptly quit politics and urged the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. AIADMK has asserted that no one can pressurise his party to include AMMK in the AIADMK-led alliance, ruling out a possibility of reconciliation with Sasikala and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. As per the seat-sharing talks, AIADMK has allotted BJP - 20 seats and Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, while MDMK will contest 23 seats. The remaining seats will be contested by the ruling AIADMK which has fielded incumbent CM E Palaniswami as its CM candidate. DMK too has allotted 25 seats to Congress, 6 to CPM, 6 to MDMK, and 3 to IUML.

Sasikala's exit came almost a month after she received a rousing welcome at Athipalli in Krishnagiri district where she was greeted by a large gathering of people who waved AMMK and AIADMK flags, as she travelled to Chennai's T Nagar from Bengaluru. Throughout the journey from Karnataka, her supporters broke into celebrations and showered flower petals on her convoy. Addressing her supporters, she announced that she would enter full-fledged politics soon. After her abrupt exit, BJP has welcomed her move. Sasikala was released from Bengaluru prison on January 27, after completing her 4-year jail stint and she returned to Chennai.

Tamil Nadu polls: CPI(M) inks seat-sharing deal with DMK; settles for 6 seats after debate

Tamil Nadu polls

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

Sasikala quits politics amid AIADMK-BJP seat sharing talks: 'Will pray for Amma's rule'

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.