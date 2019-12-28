The Debate
Tamil Nadu Votes In The Local Body Polls After 3 Years

The first phase of polls to elect councilors, panchayat union presidents and ward members for the local bodies concluded in Tamil Nadu on Friday

The first phase of polls to elect councilors, panchayat union presidents and ward members for the local bodies concluded in Tamil Nadu on Friday with reports of stray incidents taking place in a few polling booths. The dates for the much-awaited polls were announced by the State Election Commission early this month. The polls are being held excluding the nine districts where the delimitation exercise has to be completed. The newly formed nine districts are Kancheepuram, Chengalput, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

