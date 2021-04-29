Tamil Nadu's Poll Of Exit Polls Projects DMK Storming Ahead Of AIADMK In Elections 2021

The exit polls for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021, which were conducted on April 6 in a single phase, projected a clean victory for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, paving way for MK Stalin to possibly become the Chief Minister for the first time. Most exit polls projected DMK and allies to make major gains (in terms of seats), thereby dethroning the incumbent AIADMK after 10 years. The Republic-CNX exit poll has projected the DMK-led alliance to win 160-170 seats while the AIADMK-led NDA alliance which is projected to win 58-68 seats in the 234-seat assembly.

The DMK-led alliance is projected to win 160-170 seats, thereby dethroning the AIADMK-led NDA alliance which is projected to win 58-68 seats. Kamal Haasan's MNM and allies are projected to win 0-2 seats whereas TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK & allies are projected to win 4-6 seats. Others are projected to win zero seats.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Vote Share projection

DMK & allies are projected to gain 48.91% of vote share as per the Republic-CNX Exit Poll while AIADMK & allies are projected to gain 35.5% vote share. The TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK alliance is projected to gain 6.40% vote share while Kamal Haasan-led MNM & allies are projected to receive 3.63% vote share. Other independent candidates are projected to gain 6.02% vote share from the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021

AIADMK, the incumbent ruling party in Tamil Nadu and the 'big brother' of the NDA alliance in the southern state, is squaring off against a determined DMK which is eyeing to return to power after losing two elections straight. Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 was conducted in a single-phase on April 6. The counting of votes and declaration of results for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on May 2.

While the BJP is looking to make inroads into the southern state with the help of AIADMK and its ally PMK, Congress is eyeing to improve its performance from 2016 and bolster DMK's chances along with allies CPI, CPIM, VCK, MDMK, IUML, MMK. Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan, who is debuting in Tamil Nadu politics, is leading an alliance comprising of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), All India Makkal Samathuva Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK). TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK has allied with former LoP in Tamil Nadu assembly 'Captain' Vijayakanth's DMDK, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and SDPI.

In pursuit of his maiden term as Chief Minister, DMK supremo MK Stalin squaring off from Kolathur Assembly constituency, while CM Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from Edappadi Assembly constituency. DMK has also hired poll strategist Prashant Kishor to strategize their election campaign.

