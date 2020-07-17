Tejashwi To Meet Election Commission To Defer Bihar Polls; Bats For President's Rule

In view of the sharp rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has decided to meet the Election Commission along with the other alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan and hand over a memorandum to defer the Bihar Assembly polls till the situation normalizes.

Tejashwi alleged that the NDA is doing virtual rallies and they are “vultures who want to hold elections on dead bodies.” He also said that elections will have no meaning if people do not come out and vote because of the pandemic.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Tejashwi Yadav said, "I don’t want people to die. We should not hold elections over dead bodies. People should not go to crematorium from polling booth. If people do not participate in elections then democracy will have no meaning. The elections should be deferred.”

READ | Bihar Polls: EC Not To Extend Postal Ballot Facility To Voters Aged Above 65

“This is not the right time. Even the officials who hold elections may test positive. The Mahagathbandhan parties will soon meet Election Commission in Delhi and handover a memorandum to defer polls. The situation is not conducive at the moment and the voter turnout will be very low. I have no problem if President's rule is imposed,” he said.

Tejashwi further said that the BJP and JDU are holding virtual rallies like ‘vultures’, without adhering to PM Modi’s call. Even though Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that the BJP is conducting rallies without caring about people, on multiple occasions Tejashwi himself broke the lockdown rules while holding party meetings, virtual rallies, public meeting and Cycle yatra.

When asked on this, Tejaswi Yadav said, "I undertook the cycle yatra while wearing mask and maintaining social distance norm."

READ | 75 BJP Leaders Test COVID-19 Positive In Bihar; Will Take Call On Virtual Election Rallies

BJP’s take on elections

Bihar Road Minister Nandkishore Yadav has said that holding elections is the prerogative of the election commission and the NDA is prepared for it. On the other hand, Bihar BJP leader and Deputy CM Sushil Modi welcomed the decision of the Election Commission to allow postal ballot only for people above 80. “If people above 65 would have been allowed, then the RJD Congress could have taken the votes."

Even though the Bihar government has decided to impose a complete lockdown from July 16 to 31, there has been a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases. A total of 1400 cases were reported on Thursday out of the 10,000 tests that are being conducted every day. In Bihar, coronavirus has already spread to the community level and in the coming few months, Bihar may turn out to be the worst affected COVID-19 hotspot in the country.

READ | Bihar: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP For Spreading COVID-19; Alleges Poll Focus

Elections in the pandemic period

Even though the Election commission has already geared up its preparation for the Bihar assembly polls, they may find it difficult to hold elections in these testing times, till the curve is flattened in the state. A large number of officials are required to hold elections, which may also be a challenge.

The Bihar Assembly will complete its tenure on November 29 and if the elections are deferred, the state may head for President’s rule till elections are held.

Now the question is, in this unprecedented situation of Coronavirus, will the Governor, with his set of advisors or Bureaucrats, be able to serve the people in the absence of peoples representative, or, will Prime Minister Modi take a bold step and extend the tenure of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha for the next 6 months and allow Nitish Kumar to charge of a caretaker government until elections are held.

READ | 75 BJP Leaders Test COVID-19 Positive In Bihar; Will Take Call On Virtual Election Rallies