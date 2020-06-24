'Nitish Hid For 90 Days Amid Covid; He Was Plotting This,' Says Tejashwi As RJD MLCs Leave

Days ahead of Bihar Legislative Council polls, five sitting RJD MLCs joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday. Moreover, party's national vice-president and a close confidant of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav - Raghuvansh Prasad Singh - also resigned from the party post.

Issuing his first response on this major jolt, Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav who heads the party in his father's absence said that these 'tactics' by the JDU won't help as people of Bihar aren't happy.

Tejashwi said: "For 90 days, Nitish Kumar did not come out from his residence amid the Coronavirus pandemic. But, in reality, he was planning to woo the netas. These things will not help Bihar. People of Bihar are not happy and they will not achieve anything out of these tactics. Nitish Kumar might be happy though. Elections are nearer and they have started their usual tactics and moves."

READ | Bihar CM Nitish writes to PM Modi; Demands censorship of Internet streaming services

RJD has eight MLCs in the Legislative Council of which Dilip Rai, Radha Charan Shah, Md Kamar Alam, Sanjay Prasad, and Ranvijay Kumar Singh has now joined JDU. Moreover, as elections are nearing, former RJD MLA from Raghopur - Bhola Rai has threatened that if Tej Pratap Yadav is given an MLC ticket, then he and his supporters will work against Tejashwi who might contest again from the Raghopur seat. Tej Pratap Yadav is an MLA from Mahua and Tejashwi from Raghopur.

READ | RJD authorises Lalu Prasad to select candidates for Council polls in Bihar

Bihar Legislative Council polls

The Election Commission announced on June 15 that notification for the nine seats of Vidhan Sabha constituency will be issued on June 18 with June 25 being the last date for filing nomination papers. Voting will take place by members of the Assembly on July 6 and votes will be counted on the same day. All the nine seats from the Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituency fell vacant on May 6 after expiry of tenures of respective members

The Legislative Council of Bihar has 75-member. Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday announced the names of three candidates - Ghulam Gaus, Kumud Verma and Bhishma Sahni. All nine seats that go to polls were held by NDA.

READ | Bihar Police waits for Navjot Singh Sidhu for a week; puts notice outside his Punjab home

READ | RJD splits in Bihar legislative council, Raghuvansh resigns from top party post