Thane tribunal awards Rs 42 lakh compensation to accident victim's family

Thane, Dec 3 (PTI) The Thane Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 42.38 lakh to the family members of a printing press owner from Ahmednagar district, who died in a road accident in 2019 at the age of 48.

In the order passed on November 17, the copy of which was made available on Friday, the Thane MACT member R N Rokade directed the owner of a tempo and Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, to jointly and severally make the payment to the claimants along with an interest of 8 per cent per annum from the date of the filing of the claim.

The insurance company had contested the claim on various grounds.

The deceased, Vishwanath Biman, who was from Sarjepura in Ahmednagar, owned a printing press and earned a sum of Rs 50,000 per month. He was the only earning member of the family of four, including two children.

On the day of the accident on September 8, 2019, the deceased was travelling in a bus going owards Ahmednagar from Pune-Ahmednagar road. When the bus reached Jategaon, the speeding tempo coming from the opposite direction broke the divider and crashed into the bus. As a result of the impact, Biman died on the spot.

The tribunal was told that the accident had occurred due to the negligence on the part of the tempo driver.

The MACT member directed that upon realisation of the claim amount, a sum of Rs 9 lakh be kept as fixed deposit in the name of each of the three claimants (the widow and two children), while the remaining amount be paid to the widow.

The compensation includes Rs 40,000 towards loss of consortium to the widow and Rs 15,000 each for loss of estate and funeral expenses. PTI COR NP NP

