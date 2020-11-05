'They Have Accepted Defeat': Paswan Fires Salvo At Mahagathbandhan As Rahul Blames EVMs

On Thursday, LJP national president Chirag Paswan weighed in on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi casting aspersion on the credibility of the EVMs. According to him, Congress and Mahagathbandhan questioning the EVM implied that they have conceded defeat in the Bihar election. Moreover, he pointed out that the opposition parties never raise these concerns in states where they form the government.

Addressing an election rally in Araria on Wednesday ahead of the final phase of the Bihar Assembly election, the Wayanad MP termed the EVM as "Modi Voting Machine". He stressed that the Mahagathbandhan would emerge victorious irrespective of the reliability of EVMs. Incidentally, senior Congress MP Digvijaya Singh too had spoken out against the EVMs a day earlier alleging that they can be "hacked".

मैं उनके बयान पर टिप्पणी नहीं करूंगा,लेकिन जब-जब कांग्रेस या महागठबंधन के लोग EVM पर सवाल उठाते हैं तो इसका मतलब होता है कि उन्होंने अपनी हार स्वीकार कर ली है क्योंकि ये सवाल वो वहां नहीं उठाते जहां उनकी सरकार बनी है: राहुल गांधी मोदी वोटिंग मशीन से नहीं डरते पर चिराग पासवान, LJP pic.twitter.com/0qmlFqCTez — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 5, 2020

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "EVM- its real name is not EVM. Its name is MVM- Modi Voting Machine. The 'E' is written just like that. It is MVM. But this time, there is anger among the youth of Bihar. So whether it is EVM or MVM, the Mahagatbandhan is set to win."

Bihar polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The voting for the final phase of the Bihar election will take place on November 7. 7 lakh hand sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields, and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for the election. To observe the COVID-19 prevention norms, each polling booth has less than 1000 voters. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people are being able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

