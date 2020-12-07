Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Polls: State BJP Says 'strong Pro-Modi Wave Across Kerala'

As the final phase of campaigning of local body polls for 5 Kerala districts ended, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is witnessing a triangular fight for the elections which will be held on December 8. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) that had managed to win the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls with 43 seats in 2015 is making all efforts to retain it, while BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which finished second last time with 35 seats is trying to wrest it from the Left. On the other hand, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is focussing on improving its seat tally to overcome the major upset of finishing a distant third with 21 seats, last time.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls battle heats up

This time, BJP is contesting the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls as part of NDA alliance which it had formed as a pre-run for the Kerala Assembly polls in May. Sounding hopeful of clinching the polls, BJP state president K Surendran said that there is a strong pro-Modi wave across Kerala and BJP could win Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. People of Kerala by and large have accepted the development agenda of Narendra Modi, he added.

Stating that the people of Kerala are fed up with the corrupt LDF and UDF and are looking for an alternative, K Surendran said that BJP would emerge as the Dark Horse in local body polls. He also asserted that the NDA is a major contender in the polls. Asserting that both LDF and UDF are trying to create communal polarization to win votes, BJP state president said that LDF is carrying out a campaign to turn minorities against BJP, and UDF on the hand hands is fighting polls in tie-ups with communal parties in the constituency of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.

Kerala BJP slams LDF and UDF

Speaking further, Kerala's BJP president said that Gold Smuggling case to Life Mission scam against LDF and corruption cases against UDF MLAs are major poll plank for NDA. Meanwhile, the Left is betting on welfare measures it carried out including free distribution of food kits and are using farmers' protest to privatisation move of Thiruvananthapuram Airport as a political weapon against the NDA.

Reacting to this statement, Minister Kadakampally Surendran who is in charge of the state capital said that LDF would surpass the absolute majority in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and BJP would lose seats at this time.

(With ANI inputs)