TMC Candidate Sujata Mondal Khan's Entry Blocked By Villagers In Arambag; 5 Arrested

Facing the ire of voters, BJP-turned-TMC neta Sujata Mondal Khan's car was stopped by Poishara village of Arambag constituency on Tuesday, objecting to her visit to the village. Visuals from the area show women throwing water on her car, standing ahead of her car, not allowing her entry. Five people have been arrested by EC in connection to the incident. Mondal who is the TMC candidate from Arambagh joined the Mamata Banerjee party creating a furore as her husband is BJP MP Saumitra Khan. Polling concluded on 31 seats in West Bengal phase-3 poll, with final voter turnout at 77.68%.

Sujata Mondal faces voters ire

Arambag, a Trinamool bastion in Hooghly witnessed a fight between BJP-turned-TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan and CPM's Sakti Mohon Malik, while BJP fielded Madhusudan Bag. Sujata Mondal Khan had created a furore by ditching the BJP for TMC, after which her husband - BJP MP Saumitra Khan sent her a divorce notice. The couple had indulged in political mudslinging as Saumitra Khan told Sujata 'You came this far chanting Jai Shree Ram', while his wife alleged 'the party that abolished Triple Talaq is asking Saumitra to divorce me'. In 2016, TMC's Krishna Chandra Santra won the election by defeating the Communist Party Of India (Marxist)'s Asit Malik by a margin of 36,457 votes. In 2011, TMC retained the seat by fielding Parvez Rahman against Saumendranath Bera of the CPM.

Earlier in the day, four reserve Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT were found at a TMC leader's house at Uluberia in Howrah district as polling went underway. The EVMs were recovered from the residence of TMC leader Goutam Ghosh's house,. Following this, the Election Commission suspended a polling Officer of Sector 17 in AC 177 Uluberia Uttar at Howrah district.

The EC stated that the sector officer took the reserved EVMs and went to sleep at the residence of the politician for the night, in gross violation of instructions. The polling body said the reserved EVMs have been removed from the election process for the assembly elections and that severe action will be taken against all those involved in the incident. The Sector Police attached to Sector Officer has also been directed to be suspended. The said EVM and VVPAT have been taken out of the stock and shall not be used in the polls, said the poll body.

Phase-1 & 2 elections

Bengal had witnessed 86.11% voter turnout in Phase-2 and 84.3% in Phase-1. Clashes were seen between BJP and TMC workers, with both alleging 'voter suppression' across Nandigram in Phase-2 while sporadic instances of violence were seen in Phase-1 too. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself toured election booths across Nandigram, dialling the Governor - complaining that several voters are not being allowed to vote. She has also complained to the EC, filed an FIR and termed the elections the 'most-rigged of all time', simultaneously claiming that she will win Nandigram easily. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.