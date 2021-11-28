TMC candidates attacked in Tripura's Teliamura, prohibitory orders clamped

Agartala, Nov 28 (PTI) A police vehicle in which TMC candidates and polling agents were returning home after election results were declared in Tripura on Sunday was attacked in Teliamura, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, police said.

The incident happened at Ompi Chowmuhani when the TMC candidates and polling agents were returning home under police protection, they said.

Three police personnel were injured in the incident, while the TMC leaders were "slightly injured", they said.

TMC alleged that BJP supporters were behind the attack, a charge denied by the state's ruling party.

"Unidentified miscreants broke window glass of the police vehicle in which the persons were travelling. They were slightly injured and we had to baton charge to disperse the mob," a police officer said.

"Due to baton charge, six attackers were also injured," he added.

The local administration imposed prohibitory orders indefinitely in the Teliamura municipal council area after the incident, officials said.

The BJP pulverised TMC and the Left, capturing the state's 14 civic bodies where it now has 329 of the 334 seats. The BJP won all the 15 seats in the Teliamura Municipal Council. PTI JOY SOM SOM

