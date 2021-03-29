TMC Demands EC To Not Deploy 'armed Police Forces From NDA-ruled States'; Alludes BJP Bias

Approaching the Election Commission (EC) again regarding armed force deployment, Trinamool leaders have written a letter on Monday, requesting that BJP/NDA ruled states' armed police forces not be deployed for poll security duty in Bengal. Alleging that BJP was responsible for 'considerable violence' in Phase-1 polls, TMC has sought taking 'all anti-social elements in Medinipur into preventive custody'. The voting for the remaining phases will take place on April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 and declaration of results is scheduled for May 2.

TMC writes to EC on armed forces

Noting that Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanat were star campaigners for the saffron party, TMC requested that armed police forces from any BJP/NDA ruled states not be deployed - alluding to a bias towards to BJP. TMC has already alleged that TMC-turned -BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has harboured 'criminals' in various parts of Nandigram, seeking additional central forces' deployment. Throughout Saturday, while polling was underway on 30 seats in Bengal across five districts - Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Medinipur and East Medinipur, several instances of violence were reported.

On Saturday, as polls concluded in East Medinipur, a TMC worker outside Nirmal Hirday Ashram School polling booth alleged, "After voting and before sealing of EVMs, 2 BJP workers entered the booth but central forces didn't stop them. The two BJP workers were removed from the booth when we protested and called media persons.". In retaliation, BJP worker said, "We are here to ensure that EVMs are protected". READ | EC takes note of A Raja's derogatory remarks on CM's mother; EPS slams Stalin's silence

Later, BJP alleged that its MP Locket Chatterjee was attacked by TMC goons led by GP Pradhan Bidyut Biswas on Saturday, while she was campaigning in Kodalia. Chatterjee had allegedly sustained an eye-injury after some TMC workers allegedly threw colour at her at a Holi program. BJP has already approached EC regarding all such violent instances. Mamata Banerjee, who is in the poll fray from Nandigram on April 1, will face her former aide Suvendu Adhikari - the most anticipated poll battle in Bengal.

Phase-1 Bengal elections conclude

Polling was conducted in the Patashpur, Kanthi Uttar, Bhagabanpur, Khejuri, Kanthi Dakshin, Ramnagar, Egra, Dantan, Nayagram, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Keshiary, Kharagpur, Garbeta, Salboni, Medinipur, Binpur, Bandwan, Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Purulia, Manbazar, Kashipur, Para, Raghunathpur, Saltora, Chhatna, Ranibandh and Raipur constituencies on Saturday. A total of 191 candidates including 21 women were in the poll fray. While the polling day did witness both BJP and TMC rush to the EC, these seats recorded an approximate voter turnout of 79.79%.

