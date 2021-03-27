TMC Doesn't Question Authenticity Of 'Mamata Tape'; Slams BJP For Spreading Misinformation

After BJP complained to the EC on Saturday about Mamata Banerjee's phone call to its party functionary, TMC accused it of trying to spread misinformation. In the tape, she is heard asking for the help of BJP's Nandigram vice president Praloy Paul in Nandigram, the seat from which she is contesting against Suvendu Adhikari. Despite Banerjee's multiple attempts, he showcased loyalty to Adhikari. Signalling that it doesn't suspect the authenticity of the audio, TMC argued that it was one of the best ways to woo a party worker.

Addressing a press conference, TMC MLA and Minister Subrata Mukherjee accusing BJP of "tactfully" recording the telephonic conversation and releasing it in the media. Expressing pride that the WB CM made the phone call, he also highlighted that Paul didn't disrespect her request. At the same time, he expressed willingness for a proper investigation into the matter. While 47 seats went to the polls on Saturday in the first phase of the WB election, voting for 7 other phases is pending after which the results will be declared on May 2.

TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee remarked, "Very tactfully they recorded and circulated in the press and highly planned. And we feel proud that Mamata Banerjee did it and even the boy he didn't disrespect it. And said I have switch my camp I cannot join back." READ | Suvendu Adhikari's brother's car totaled & driver thrashed as WB polls begin; TMC blamed

Here is the transcript of the full conversation:

Praloy Paul: "Tell me, Didi".

Mamata Banerjee: "You are a young man. I know you very well. Help us this time and there will be no problem."

Praloy Paul: "I and my family came into politics inspired by you. I held a rally, when you took oath as CM. I felt bad when I did not get the (district) president post."

Mamata Banerjee: "Who did that? Your local leader (Suvendu Adhikari), who did not allow us to visit Nandigram or enter Medinipur. You know everything, brother."

Praloy Paul: "Was it not possible for me to get a ticket?"

Mamata Banerjee: "Why do you think I am there? What happened with you was an injustice."

Praloy Paul: "I was beaten up by your Mahadev."

Mamata Banerjee: "I did not know earlier, now I am in Nandigram. So I am connecting with you."

Praloy Paul: "Didi, I am sorry I cannot do anything. I am going to remain in the party I am. No one can blame my family or me of corruption."

Mamata Banerjee: "You think everyone is honest now? Those who are with you in BJP, you think they are honest?"

Praloy Paul: "Didi, I only believe I am honest. I will be with my current party till they respect me and work honestly."

Mamata Banerjee: "You think your local leader is honest?"

Praloy Paul: "I can't talk on that. But when I was beaten by CPM, his family was with me. I have always supported their family. For more than 40 years, my father and Sisir babu have had good relations. How can I forget that?"

Mamata Banerjee: "We sent them. they worked under us. We fought against the CPM."

Praloy Paul: "Thank you Didi. For such a big leader to call me, but I cannot do anything for me."

Mamata Banerjee: "See what you can do. Thank you."