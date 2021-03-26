TMC Seeks Additional CRPF Deployment, Alleges BJP Planning 'violence' Ahead Of Ph-1 Polls

In a surprising twist, Trinamool Congress on Friday has written to Chief Election Officer Sunil Arora, seeking additional central forces' deployment ahead of first phase of elections set to kick off on Saturday. Alleging that BJP was planning 'considerable violence', TMC has sought additional central armed forces in Kanthi (Uttar & Dakshin), Bhagabanpur, Khejuri, Egra, Ramnagar and Patashpur. Moreover, it has alleged that TMC-turned -BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has harboured 'criminals' in various parts of Nandigram. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

TMC seeks central armed forces from EC

Mamata Vs CRPF

In various instances throughout her term, Mamata Banerjee has often raised doubts against CRPF - claiming that it was controlled by the Centre and hence allegedly was biased towards BJP. Recently, Banerjee urged voters to 'guard EVMs' after voting, while addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Kharagpur. Displaying her mistrust in CRPF, which handles security of EVM ballots, she said that the voters must themselves guard these machines, irrespective of state police or Central police's presence.

Bengal poll battle

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. BJP has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari and recently Mithun Chakraborty. BJP has promised 33% reservation for women on state govt jobs, PM-KISAN arrear of Rs 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free education to women and implementing CAA in its manifesto as it eyes to forms its first government in Bengal.

TMC, on the other hand, has pushed Mamata Banerjee's 'Bengal's daughter' image, daring the BJP with its catch slogan 'Khela Hobe!' (Game is on). Taking up BJP's challenge, Mamata has filed her nomination from Nandigram, setting up a high-voltage battle against her former aide - Suvendu Adhikari. Mamata, who recently suffered an injury which she has blamed on BJP, has vowed to conduct her campaign on a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. TMC has also promised 10 lakhs new MSMEs, Rs 1000 pensions for widows, free ration delivery, Rs 1.06 Crore for Economic support in its manifesto, as Mamata aims to defend her turf from a rising BJP.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.