TN Dy CM OPS's Son Claims Attack By ‘drunk DMK Cadres’ In Father's Constituency Amid Polls

In an instance of poll violence, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Paneerselvam's son - AIADMK MP OP Ravindhranath Kumar's car was allegedly attacked by DMK cadres when he visited his father's constituency on Tuesday. The Theni MP claims that his car was attacked by DMK cadres who were allegedly drunk when he went to meet party workers in Bodinayakkanur. Visuals from the site show his car's front window cracked. Currently, all 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu are polling in a single phase, with results to be declared on May 2.

OPS' son's car attacked

Talking to Republic TV, OP Ravindhranath Kumar said, "I went to meet my party workers. DMK people came and attacked me at that time. They were drunk. Investigation is going on". READ | Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK's Panneerselvam attempts hat-trick from Bodinayakkanur

In Bodinayakkanur, Facing a tough re-election, Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) is pitted against DMK’s Thanga Tamilselvan in his constituency. Inspite of holding Bodinayakkanur from Theni district since 2011, OPS will face a tough poll battle as he is pitted against Tamilselvan who was once a trusted aide of Jayalalithaa. Moreover, OPS who had rebelled against Sasikala's choice EPS as the CM candidate, is widely being seen as not able to hold his seat. The two-time CM and AIADMK co-convener has since then buried his hatchet with EPS, often jointly campaigning with him across the state.

Tamil Nadu polls

Marking the first state polls since the demise of DMK veteran MK Karunanidhi and AIADMK chief J Jayalalitha, all 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu is going to polls in a single phase on Tuesday, with results to be declared on May 2. The battle for the CM post is mainly between 'Son of the soil' CM E Palaniswamy (EPS) and 'CM-in-waiting' DMK chief MK Stalin, while Sasikala's nephew AMMK chief TTV Dinakaran, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi eye to make inroads. While BJP has campaigned heavily, pushing its 'double engine' idea - BJP in Centre, ally in state, it is Stalin's extensive campaign across all 234 constituencies holding 'gram sabhas' aided by Rahul Gandhi's lacklustre campaign, which has tipped the scales heavily in his favour.

As many as 74,162 personnel from Tamil Nadu Local & Armed Reserve (AR) Police, 8,010 personnel from Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) and 23, 200 personnel from the CAPF have been deployed for the elections, according to the Tamil Nadu Police. 34,130 non-police personnel have also been deployed, including Home Guard, Forest Guard, Retired Police and ex-CAPF along with 6,350 police personnel and 12,411 Home Guard from other states. Polling across 234 assembly constituencies in 38 districts of the state will begin at 7 am. A total of 3,998 candidates are in the poll fray. In view of COVID-19, the number of polling stations has been increased to 88,937 where over 6.28 crore people will vote.