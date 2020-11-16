TN: Election Commission Releases Tentative Electorate Numbers For 2021 Assembly Elections

Following a special summary revision by the Electoral Commission of India, Tamil Nadu's total electorate stands at 6.10 crore, including 3.09 crore women, 3.01 crore men and 6,385 persons from the third gender. Chennai District alone has 39.40 Lakh persons, the highest among the 37 districts in the state.

The draft rolls for several Districts and designated poll booths in the districts have also been published as per the recent draft released earlier today. According to officials, registered voters can cross-check their polling booth stations from the TN official website, elections.tn.gov.in.

In the official release issued this morning, Chief Electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo explained the process of the distribution of electoral rolls to the recognised political parties by district election officers, along with the special campaigns that would be conducted on Nov 21,22, December 12 and 13 from designated polling stations (as per the latest draft rolls).

"Forms for inclusion/ deletion/ modification/ transposition of entries in the electoral rolls will be available at the Designated Locations. Filled in forms can be submitted there," the release said.

Voters can be able to make corrections/changes/deletions to their forms by submitting forms to their District poll officials, or also through the online portal websites such as www.nvsp.in, https://voterportal.eci.gov.in or the Voter HelpLine Mobile App as well reads the statement.

The state has been gearing up for the upcoming 2021 elections with preparations already started with groundwork by major political parties in the state.

According to sources within the ruling party, AIADMK has already started work diving into forming several election committees.

Apart from the 11 member manifesto steering committee that had garnered a lot of attention in the state, being one of the crucial wants from OPS faction, the EPS-OPS led party also has recently constituted a 3 member election campaign committee, 7 member committee for press and media, 9 member committee for responding to opposition allegations, and a 3 member committee for coordination of press and media.

The opposition party, DMK has also launched work with it's digital and social media campaigns, and according to sources within the party, they are looking into innovative methods to garner the attention of the youth in the upcoming days as well.

While questions still arise on the news of Super Star Rajinikanth launching his political career, Makkal Needhi Maiyyam Chief Kamal Hassan has already started work, right from arranging for campaigns in the digital platform as well as plans set for touring districts starting end of November, early December.

Image Credits: PTI