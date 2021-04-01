Trinamool Replies To PM's Taunt; Says 'No Second Seat For Mamata, Will Win Nandigram'

Replying to PM Modi's 'second seat' taunt, Trinamool sources denied Mamata Banerjee contesting from a second constituency on Thursday. Asserting that she will win Nandigram, TMC echoed the CM who said 'I will win 90% of the votes'. Currently, 30 seats across East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Bankura and South 24 Paragnas are in poll fray - with Mamata battling Suvendu Adhikari for the high-stakes Nandigram seat.

PM Modi: 'Didi commited a mistake contesting only from Nandigram'

Lashing out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as phase-2 polls get underway in the state, PM Modi asserted that BJP will form a government in the state, while addressing a rally in Bengal's Jaynagar on Thursday. Paying a tribute to BJP karyakarta's mother - Shova Majumdar - who passed away a month after being allegedly attacked by TMC goons, PM Modu mocked Banerjee claiming 'Didi made a mistake contesting from Nandigram'. He also mocked her letter to other non-BJP leaders, seeking their support against Modi government.

"Didi felt she made a mistake by contesting from Nandigram. The mood of polling says what the whole state wanted to do, Nandigram is doing it alone. Her frustration has increased after the first phase of voting. Yesterday, Didi has asked for help from many politicians, those whom she never gave time or met. She is asking for their support now," said PM Modi. READ | 'Assam will show red card to Congress': PM Modi roots for 'Maha vikas' over 'Maha-Jhooth'

Later in the day, as Mamata began touring poll booths in Nandigram as polling was underway, PM Modi asked if she will be filing for nomination from a second seat. Addressing a poll rally in Uluberia, PM Modi asserted that 'wherever she goes, people of Bengal will give her an answer'. While Mamata had hinted at contesting from Tollygunge, she has not filed for nomination from there. Her bastion - Bhowanipore is set go to polls in the seventh phase - April 26.

"Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you going to file nomination for another constituency? First you went there (Nandigram) and people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready. BJP is going to form the govt in Bengal. Center schemes have benefitted 10 crores farmers of India. But Farmers of Bengal are not benefitted by the schemes," said PM Modi.

Phase-2 elections

In Phase-2, TMC and BJP are contesting in all the 30 seats, the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 and its alliance partners Congress on 30 seats and ISF on 2 seats. A total of 199 companies of the Central Armed Police Force will be deployed in Purba Medinipur, 210 companies in Paschim Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura. In Nandigram, where Mamata & Suvendu will battle for power, Section 144 has already been imposed by West Bengal police.

Clashes were seen between BJP and TMC workers, with both alleging 'voter suppression. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself is touring election booths across Nandigram, dialling the Governor - complaining that several voters are not being allowed to vote. She has also complained to the EC, filed an FIR and termed the elections the 'most-rigged of all time', simultaneously claiming that she will win Nandigram easily. Previously, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Saturday with an estimated voter turnout of 79.79 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.