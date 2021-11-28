Tripura Civic Polls: Counting Underway With 3-tier Security Amid BJP-TMC Tiff

The counting of votes for 222 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other civic bodies in Tripura polls is currently proceeding under heavy security. All counting centres have been placed under three-tier security amid the allegations of rigging from the Opposition parties along with the incidents of violence. The counting of votes is underway in 13 centres across the state.

Vote counting for the civic body seats in Tripura polls is now underway. The counting is being held under three-tier security. According to police officials, security has been increased in the region amid court cases, arrests and allegations of attacks by political parties. Apart from the local police, Tripura State Rifles and the central armed police force have also been deployed for the maintenance of law and order in areas adjoining the counting centres. The police have also urged the public to be wary of any kind of rumours spreading around regarding the elections.

The elections were initially held for a total of 334 seats in the urban local bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (51 wards), 13 municipal councils and six Nagar panchayats in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded candidates in all seats and already won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 19 urban bodies. The vote counting is being held for the remaining 222 seats. As many as 785 contestants are in the fray after 36 candidates withdrew their nominations. The elections here were fought mainly between three parties - the BJP, the TMC and CPI(M). The ruling BJP is currently leading in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura and Sabroom, as per Tripura State Election Commission. Tripura municipal election 2021 full list of winners will be announced today.

Oppn alleges malpractices in Tripura civic polls

TMC officials earlier made claims that party workers were beaten up in Agartala during the elections. Meanwhile, CPIM state secretary Jiten Chaudhary on Thursday also alleged that the ruling party members were intimidating voters in various districts. He added that they were also obstructing party workers from functioning freely near the polling booths. However, the BJP denied all allegations and its spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that the voting has begun on ‘celebratory spirit’.

The elections were held virtually under the Supreme Court's watch after the TMC approached the court demanding a free and fair election. Having refused to postpone polls, the SC bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud had ordered the deployment of additional paramilitary forces in critical areas to manage the law-and-order situation. Hearing a plea filed against the Biplab Deb government for attacks on TMC leaders and journalists, the apex court directed the state to ensure polls take place in a 'peaceful and orderly’ manner.

