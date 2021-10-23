Last Updated:

Tripura Civic Polls To Be Held On November 25, Counting Of Votes On November 28

The poll date for civic bodies in Tripura has been scheduled for November 25 and will take place from 7 AM to 4 PM, informed SEC ML Dey on Friday.

Tripura

Civic polls in Tripura will be conducted on November 25, 2021, informed the Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday. As a part of this, elections have been announced for 20 urban local bodies which include the Agartala Municipal Corporation as well in all the eight districts across the state. The elections came under the view of the ending of office terms of the urban local bodies which ended on December 18, 2020, but later, the elections could not be held due to the pandemic situation.

Following an improvement in the situation, the decision has been taken by the SEC, stated an official release. 

Speaking on the same, Tripura State Election Commissioner ML Dey addressed a press conference on Friday and informed about it. He said that the poll date for civic bodies in Tripura has been scheduled for November 25 and will take place from 7 AM to 4 PM. Later, the counting of votes will be done on November 28 commencing from 8 AM. 

Providing more information regarding it, he said that notification of the elections will be issued on October 27, 2021, after which the submission of nominations will continue till November 3 and further the date of scrutiny has been fixed for November 5. Lastly, the withdrawal of nomination will be done till November 8. 

The entire process of election is slated to end on December 4, he added. 

Tripura civic polls

Being the first time to hold civic elections in the state since BJP came to power in 2018, Tripura has a total of 5,94,772 eligible voters followed by a majority of women voters in the state. 

Further speaking about the election arrangements, SEC Dey said that a final strategy will be soon formulated in the state.  A model code of conduct is already in force in 18 of the 23 sub-divisions of the state with immediate effect and thus urged all the political parties to follow them. Further, the whole voting procedure except the voting part will be videographed. 

Meanwhile, there are a total of 20 municipalities including the Agartala Municipal Corporation with seats. Out of these, eight are reserved for the scheduled tribes, 85 for the scheduled caste, and the rest 157 for women. 

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI/ANI)

