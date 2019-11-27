Uddhav Thackeray Meets Maharashtra Governor Koshyari Ahead Of Taking Over As Maha CM

Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday morning. Thackeray is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28 and form a government led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the state.

Uddhav Thackeray will be the first from the Thackeray family to be sworn in as the chief minister. The three parties have claimed support of 166 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Governor's letter

"As requested today orally, the oath of office and secrecy would be administered to you (Uddhav Thackeray) on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 18:40 hrs at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai," the Governor said in a letter on Tuesday.

MLAs of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena had met the Governor and submitted a letter declaring Shiv Sena Chief Udhhav Thackeray as their leader late on Tuesday, following which, Koshyari issued the directives.

On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance. This comes after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as "the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test".

