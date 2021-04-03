Udhayanidhi Claims 'didn't Insult Arun Jaitley & Sushma Swaraj'; Has A Message For Kin

Reaffirming his comment on late BJP veterans Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday, maintained that he had not defamed anyone. Reiterating that he had only replied to PM Modi's allegations that he had 'come up by stomping on other DMK leaders', Stalin jr said that he had no intentions of criticizing the late Union ministers. Claiming that the EC may bar him as BJP was 'adop[ting crooked ways to beat DMK'. Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6 and its results will be declared on May 2.

Udhayanidhi Stalin; 'Did not insult BJP veterans'

"BJP cannot stand against any DMK candidate this election. So, they are adopting crooked ways to stop me from campaigning. This is maybe my last election campaign," said Stalin adding, "PM Modi accused me by saying, 'You came to the post by sidelining the seniors'. In order to answer that allegation, I said, 'Its not me but you (Modi), who sidelined the seniors'. Otherwise, I don't have any intention to criticise late Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj". READ | BJP files plaint with EC over Udhayanidhi Stalin's rant on PM Modi; wants him disqualified

BJP filed complaint

Outraged by Udhayanidhi's remarks accusing PM Modi of torturing late BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj to death, BJP had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday. In a written complaint to EC, the BJP has asked Udhayanidhi Stalin to be disqualified from contesting in the polls from the Chepauk-Trpilicane constituency as he had reportedly violated the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC). Several top BJP leaders slammed the DMK leader's comments while Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley's daughters sought his apology, reminding him of PM Modi's bonds with the late leaders.

Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses PM Modi killed Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

DMK's Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred controversy after going on a brazen rant about PM Modi, accusing him of allegedly killing late BJP stalwarts & former Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK's candidate from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, levelled the allegations against PM Modi as he was responding to the latter's charges of Stalin's son forcing senior DMK leaders to step aside in order to get a ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections. The DMK supremo's son levelled the allegations against PM Modi on the pretext of responding to the latter's remarks during the BJP rally in Dharmapuram earlier this week.