UP Block Pramukh Elections: Check Important Dates, Nomination And Results

Uttar Pradesh has been undergoing Block Pramukh Elections 2021. In the wake of the UP Block Pramukh Elections, several nominations were filed on Thursday, July 8 with July 9 being the last day for withdrawing nominations. The last day of the election is July 10 when the counting of votes will start and the results will be announced on the same day.

Dates announced for UP Block Pramukh Elections

Nomination filing date: 8th July, 2021

Nomination withdrawal date: 9th July, 2021

Vote Counting: 10th July, 2021

UP Block Pramukh Elections Result: 10th July, 2021

All about the UP Block Pramukh Elections 2021

The schedule for the Block Pramukh Elections was announced by the Uttar Pradesh Government in consultation with the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC).

The block pramukhs will be elected by the elected members of Kshetra Panchayat or the Block Development Council. Out of 826 blocks in Uttar Pradesh, elections will take take place in 825 blocks.

Talking about the role of the block pramukh or blockhead, they don’t have any special rights. It is just a step towards politics and enables the block head to be elected as a block chief who can later file nominations for Assembly Elections.

The block head gets an honorarium of 500 rupees on attending the meeting of Kshetra Panchayat which is funded by the 13th Finance Commission of the Central Government and the State Finance Fund of the State Government. After being elected, the block heads are responsible for carrying out several development activities in the areas.

Reports of violence during UP Block Pramukh Elections 2021

There were reports of violence from several districts of Uttar Pradesh during the filing of nominations. According to multiple reports, many candidates were not allowed to file nomination papers. It was said that out of 825 nomination centres, cases of violence were reported at 14 centres. According to ANI, former Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey was assaulted in Siddharthnagar, whereas in Sitapur, three people were injured by a bullet when candidate Munni Devi arrived for filing nomination. In Ambedkar Nagar miscreants snatched nomination papers from the hands of former BSP Minister Lalji Verma. Also, there were reports of violent clashes between the crowd after which the police had to intervene.