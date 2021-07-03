Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Wishes Candidates On BJP's 'historic' UP Zilla Panchayat Polls Win

Solidifying Bharatiya Janata Party's ground-level governance and hegemony in Uttar Pradesh, the party victoriously triumphed the Zila panchayat elections on July 3. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated all the winning candidates and expressed triumphant joy by taking to Twitter.

Seemingly a precursor to 2022 polls, BJP's clean sweep in UP Zilla Panchayat polls remains "historic" as the ruling party won 67 of 75 seats while Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party could secure 6 seats. Conclusively, polls' results affirm the notion that people at the local and ground-level seem satisfied with the CM Yogi-led government.

Taking to Twitter, UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated candidates and wished well for their "bright tenure".

UP CM Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Hearty congratulations from my side to all the winning candidates for the post of District Panchayat President in the three-tier Panchayat elections. This victory of all of you will give more strength to the Panchayati Raj system of India. Best wishes to all of you for a bright tenure."

त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव में जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष के लिए विजयी सभी प्रत्याशियों को मेरी ओर से हार्दिक बधाई।



आप सबकी यह जीत भारत की पंचायती राज व्यवस्था को और अधिक मजबूती प्रदान करेगी।



आप सभी के उज्ज्वल कार्यकाल के लिए शुभकामनाएं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 3, 2021

BJP clean sweep in UP Zilla Panchayat polls

Acknowledging BJP's "historic" in Uttar Pradesh's Gram Panchayat elections, CM Adityanath stated on Twitter, "The historic victory of BJP in the election of District Panchayat President in Uttar Pradesh is the result of the public welfare policies of the respected Prime Minister. This is a manifestation of public confidence in the established good governance in Uttar Pradesh. Thanks to all the people of the state and hearty congratulations on victory!"

उत्तर प्रदेश में जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद के चुनाव में भाजपा की ऐतिहासिक विजय आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी की लोक कल्याणकारी नीतियों का प्रतिफल है।



यह उत्तर प्रदेश में स्थापित सुशासन के प्रति जन विश्वास का प्रकटीकरण है।



सभी प्रदेशवासियों का धन्यवाद एवं विजय की हार्दिक बधाई! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 3, 2021

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Cabinet Minister in UP government, Sidharth Nath Singh said, "It show people have faith in BJP, its a good sign. We are happy about it as it shows trust of people in the CM Yogi government."

Upon being asked about Samajwadi Party's (SP) secured seats in UP Zilla Panchayat polls, he said that SP has been creating hue and cry by calling this a semi-final. He mentioned that what counts is the actual real work on the ground level and serving in the interest of people and not merely in the name of politics.

Singh also said, "I don't know what they (SP) will say now. They will make excuses now bevause it's a good victory for BJP before the 2022 election."

BJP's win in UP Zilla Panchayat polls 2021 is definitely a reflection of public confidence in the ruling party.