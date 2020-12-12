Voters Attacked In Kerala Civic Polls; Twenty20 Party Writes To EC & Demands Repolling

In a latest incidence of violence that erupted over the Kerala civic body polls, where a member of Twenty20 party, Prinju, who had come to vote along with his wife was attacked by goons allegedly belonging to the CPI(M). The goons who assaulted Prinju said that he was an 'imported voter'. However, it was later learnt that Prinju and his wife have been a resident of Kizhakkambalam for 13 years. This incident occurred on December 10 during the 2nd phase of local body polls in Kizhakkambalam gram panchayat in Ernakulum, Kerala.

Violence erupts during Kerala Civic Polls

While speaking to Republic TV, Twenty20 party member, Prinju said that this assault by the goons is a result of a coalition between Congress and CPI(M). "They have joined hands against the Twenty20 party," he added. While speaking further, Prinju said that he would come to vote later at 4 pm under tight security cover. Clarifying on the 'imported voter' remark, Prinju said that he has all documents to exercise his right to vote.

The Kizhakkambalam gram panchayat is ruled by a party called 'Twenty 20'. Reacting to this inhuman assault on one of its party workers, Twenty20 has approached the Election Commission and requested repolling in panchayat as goons stopped local citizens from voting.

Kizhakkambalam is being ruled by a corporate entity where food along with other daily necessities is cheap. People of this village get 1 litre of oil at Rs 15, good quality rice at Rs 10 per kg. Everything in this village is subsidised. The corporate has given the entire CSIR fund to the entire village. The Twenty20 party members say that their governance in the village is not going well with the regional parties and this is why CPI(M) has launched an attack amid Kerala civic polls.

