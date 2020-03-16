WATCH: PM Modi Attacks Congress Over IPL, Highlights How His Government Is The First To Hold It In Tandem With Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Rajasthan on Friday and addressed a poll rally in Karauli where he took on the Congress over a topic he's not broached before. While discussing a number of issues including terrorism and India's Surgical Strike, he also spoke about the Indian Premier League (IPL) which had to be shifted out of India twice in the last decade in order to avoid a clash with the general elections.

The Prime Minister said that when the elections happened in 2009 & 2014 respectively the previous governments had not allowed the tournament to take place for fear of security threats. Opining that the then central governments didn't have courage and that they were scared of terrorism, they had to make adjustments with the people' game. In 2009, the first half of the tournament had to be played in South Africa while in 2014 the latter half of the tournament was played in India while the initial games were played in UAE.

At the same time, he said that the ongoing season of the IPL is being held in India successfully and there are no issues whatsoever. He also said that even this is an election year and that they did not compromise with the tournament. He further added that his government is neither scared nor indecisive.

He also criticized Congress regarding their way of approach towards terrorism. When there was a Congress government at the centre, terrorist attacks had become a daily affair, he said, adding that no city was safe in their tenure.

