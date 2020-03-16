The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WATCH: PM Modi Attacks Congress Over IPL, Highlights How His Government Is The First To Hold It In Tandem With Elections

Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Rajasthan on Friday and addressed a poll rally in Karauli where he took on the Congress over a topic he's not broached before

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Rajasthan on Friday and addressed a poll rally in Karauli where he took on the Congress over a topic he's not broached before. While discussing a number of issues including terrorism and India's Surgical Strike, he also spoke about the Indian Premier League (IPL) which had to be shifted out of India twice in the last decade in order to avoid a clash with the general elections. 

The Prime Minister said that when the elections happened in 2009 & 2014 respectively the previous governments had not allowed the tournament to take place for fear of security threats. Opining that the then central governments didn't have courage and that they were scared of terrorism, they had to make adjustments with the people' game. In 2009, the first half of the tournament had to be played in South Africa while in 2014 the latter half of the tournament was played in India while the initial games were played in UAE. 

READ: Andhra Pradesh Election Commission defends decision to postpone local body polls

At the same time, he said that the ongoing season of the IPL is being held in India successfully and there are no issues whatsoever. He also said that even this is an election year and that they did not compromise with the tournament. He further added that his government is neither scared nor indecisive. 

He also criticized Congress regarding their way of approach towards terrorism. When there was a Congress government at the centre, terrorist attacks had become a daily affair, he said, adding that no city was safe in their tenure. 

READ: Coronavirus: Bodoland Territorial Council elections likely to be postponed

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
RBI
RBI ANNOUNCES MEASURES TO COUNTER
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES