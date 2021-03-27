WB Polls: As Phase 1 Polling Ends, BJP Jubilant; TMC Asserts 'significant Gains'

As the polling for phase one of the West Bengal election concluded on Saturday, both BJP and TMC exuded confidence about the prospects of their respective parties. For instance, BJP's WB co-in-charge Amit Malviya claimed that his party had swept the first phase. Moreover, he added that BJP would continue its good performance in the remaining phases. On the other hand, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien asserted that the situation on the ground was very different from the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when BJP had taken a lead in 20 out of the 30 constituencies that went to the polls today. Terming it as a "good opening day", he opined that TMC had made significant gains in this phase.

Phase 1 polling ends

Earlier in the day, polling was conducted in the Patashpur, Kanthi Uttar, Bhagabanpur, Khejuri, Kanthi Dakshin, Ramnagar, Egra, Dantan, Nayagram, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Keshiary, Kharagpur, Garbeta, Salboni, Medinipur, Binpur, Bandwan, Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur (236404), Purulia, Manbazar, Kashipur, Para, Raghunathpur, Saltora, Chhatna, Ranibandh and Raipur constituencies. A total of 191 candidates including 21 women were in the poll fray. While the polling day did witness both BJP and TMC rush to the EC, these seats recorded an approximate voter turnout of 79.79%. The voting for the remaining phases will take place on April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of results is scheduled for May 2.

Mamata's alleged phone call sparks row

Earlier in the day, BJP complained to the EC about WB CM Mamata Banerjee's phone call to Praloy Paul, its Nandigram unit vice president. In the tape, she is heard asking for his help in Nandigram, the seat from which she is contesting against Suvendu Adhikari. Despite Banerjee's multiple attempts, he showcased loyalty to Adhikari. Signalling that it doesn't suspect the authenticity of the audio, TMC argued that it was one of the best ways to woo a party worker. Addressing a press conference, TMC MLA and Minister Subrata Mukherjee accusing BJP of "tactfully" recording the telephonic conversation and spreading "misinformation". Expressing pride that the WB CM made the phone call, he expressed willingness for a proper investigation into the matter.