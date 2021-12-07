Webcasting to be arranged in all 24,689 polling stations in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) To prevent any kind of poll-related model code of conduct violations during the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, the state's chief electoral Officer, on the directions of Election Commission of India, will arrange webcasting in all the 24,689 polling stations in the state.

"This is for the first time that 100 per cent webcasting will be done at all the polling stations in Punjab," said Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Tuesday.

Raju, accompanied by Additional CEO Amandeep Kaur, was chairing a meeting with representatives of various political parties to know about their concerns, suggestions, as part of poll preparedness for the next year's elections.

Responding to a question by a representative of a political party on security during elections, Raju said security aspects to identify vulnerable areas are being reviewed and final assessment to demand Central Armed Police Forces will be sent to ECI by December 10.

Additional force will be deployed in critical polling booths and vulnerable pockets, he added in an official statement.

He also asked representatives of political parties to inform him or his office “if anyone is allegedly using liquor or money power to induce voters or matters of irregularities in voting” or any other illegal activities come into their notice.

Raju said he is taking weekly meetings with the deputy commissioners, commissioners of police, district police chiefs of the state to review the status of execution of non-bailable warrant cases, parole jumpers, troublemakers and suspected drug peddlers.

He said the process to deposit licensed firearms has also been started in each district and they will ensure that at least 95 per cent to 98 per cent weapons are deposited at police stations or gun houses.

Raju informed that over 2.5 lakh employees will be deputed in the state to conduct these elections and they are undergoing training.

He apprised political parties that all out efforts are being made for giving wide publicity to electors for making their votes.

He informed that any new voter can register their vote by approaching the booth-level officer or using the Voter Helpline Mobile Application. PTI SUN SNE

