West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 1: Here Are The 5 Key Constituencies In The Poll Fray

The high-stakes battle for Bengal begins on Saturday where 30 constituencies are up for grabs for the ruling Trinamool Congress, an emerging BJP and the Congress-Left-ISF alliance. The constituencies spread across tribal-dominated districts - Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Medinipur and East Medinipur has 191 candidates, including 21 women in poll fray. As per EC, Bengal has 7.32 crore voters who will poll at 1,01,916 booths for the 294 seats.

The key constituencies up for polls are Jhargram, West Medinipur, Purulia, Ramnagar, Kharagpur. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2. Voting is set to begin at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM.

Key Constituencies in the poll fray:

Jhargram: A TMC stronghold which had been vacant since TMC MLA Sukumar Hansda died in 2020, will see a face off between actor & TMC leader Birbaha Hansda against BJP's Sukhmoy Satpati. The constituency which is dominated by SC/ST communities - Santhals and Kurmis is being eyed by both parties as Kurmis dominate in about 30 out of the 42 constituencies in the region. In 2016, Hansda won the constituency with 99233 votes.

West Medinipur: A CPM-turned-Trinamool stronghold, Medinipur will witness a battle between Samit Kumar Das and Trinamool's June Maliah, while CPI(M) has Tarun Kumar Ghosh. Medinipur, Suvendu Adhikari's homeground, will be key to see if the TMC-turned-BJP heavyweight is able to swing the vote in favour of the saffron party and away from Trinamool Congress. In 2016, TMC’s Mrigendra Nath Maiti had retained the seat by garnering 1,06,774 votes. Maiti passed away in December 2020, vacating the seat.

Purulia: In a rare three-way fight, sitting Congress MLA Sudip Mukherjee who joined the BJP recently will face Congress' Partha Pratim Banerjee and Trinamool's Sujoy Banerjee. The seat which has a 19.35% SC population and 19.22% ST population as per 2011 census, has been held by both Congress and TMC. In 2011, TMC's KP Singh Deo trounced CPM's Kaushik Mazumdar by 26,487 votes, while in 2016, Congress' Sudip Mukherjee defeated TMC's Dibyajyoti Prasad Singh Deo by a slim margin of 4,911 votes

Ramnagar: A TMC stronghold in Kanthi district will witness a battle between veteran and incumbent MLA Akhil Giri and BJP's Swadesh Ranjan Nayak, while Sabyasachi Jana is contesting from CPI (M). Giri has won the seat in 2001, 2011, and 2016 and will seek to retain it in 2021.

Kharagpur: Another seat from Suvendu Adhikari's hometurf - Medinipur, Kharagpur will see a battle between CPM's Sk.Saddam Ali and Trinamool's Dinen Roy, while BJP has fielded Tapan Bhuiya. In 2011, CPM's Haque Nazmul won against TMC's Bilkis Khanam by 2,504 votes, while in 2016, TMC's Dinen Roy defeated CPM's Sk Sajahan Ali by 19,099 votes

Bengal poll battle

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. BJP has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari and recently Mithun Chakraborty. BJP has promised 33% reservation for women on state govt jobs, PM-KISAN arrear of Rs 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free education to women and implementing CAA in its manifesto as it eyes to forms its first government in Bengal.

TMC, on the other hand, has pushed Mamata Banerjee's 'Bengal's daughter' image, daring the BJP with its catch slogan 'Khela Hobe!' (Game is on). Taking up BJP's challenge, Mamata has filed her nomination from Nandigram, setting up a high-voltage battle against her former aide - Suvendu Adhikari. Mamata, who recently suffered an injury which she has blamed on BJP, has vowed to conduct her campaign on a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. TMC has also promised 10 lakhs new MSMEs, Rs 1000 pensions for widows, free ration delivery, Rs 1.06 Crore for Economic support in its manifesto, as Mamata aims to defend her turf from a rising BJP.

The Congress-Left-ISF completed its seat-sharing pact, with Congress grabbing 92 seats, Left 165 seats and ISF 37 seats. Inspite of ISF eyeing the high-stakes Nandigram seat which will see Mamata Banerjee taken on former aide Suvendu Adhikari, the Left Front will contest from that seat. Siddiqui, who has also held talks with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has stated that he will not field candidates where AIMIM is contesting. While Congress has allied with the Left in its bid to end Mamata Banerjee's 10-year term and fight an emerging BJP in Bengal, Congress is the prime opponent against the Left government in Kerala.

